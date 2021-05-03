Hickory Crawdads start season on road in Greensboro

However, several players who took the field at L.P. Frans in 2019 will be back when the team suits up Tuesday night to start the 2021 minor league baseball season. The Crawdads will open play on the road with a six-game series in Greensboro against the Grasshoppers at First National Bank Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The Crawdads will play in the South Division with several other clubs from the old SAL. Joining them will be in-state rivals, the Asheville Tourists and the Greensboro Grasshoppers, along with the Greenville (S.C.) Drive and the Rome (Ga.) Braves. New to the Crawdads in their division will be the Bowling Green (Ky.) Hot Rods and the Winston-Salem Dash, against whom the Crawdads will open at home on May, 11th. In the North Division will be a former SAL rival, the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, formerly referred to as Lakewood. Other teams will be the Aberdeen (Md.) Ironbirds, the Brooklyn (N.Y.) Cyclones, the Hudson Valley (N.Y.) Renegades and the Wilmington (Del.) Blue Rocks. The Crawdads will see all six South Division teams during the season, but host only Aberdeen from the North Division, in a weeklong series in mid-July.