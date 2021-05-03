Hickory Crawdads start season on road in Greensboro

A lot of changes have occurred for the Hickory Crawdads since they last played 19 months ago.
However, several players who took the field at L.P. Frans in 2019 will be back when the team suits up Tuesday night to start the 2021 minor league baseball season. The Crawdads will open play on the road with a six-game series in Greensboro against the Grasshoppers at First National Bank Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Since finishing the 2019 season in the South Atlantic League (SAL) championship series, the Crawdads are now in a new classification (High-A) a new league (High-A East), and several new opponents from that league.
The Crawdads will play in the South Division with several other clubs from the old SAL. Joining them will be in-state rivals, the Asheville Tourists and the Greensboro Grasshoppers, along with the Greenville (S.C.) Drive and the Rome (Ga.) Braves. New to the Crawdads in their division will be the Bowling Green (Ky.) Hot Rods and the Winston-Salem Dash, against whom the Crawdads will open at home on May, 11th. In the North Division will be a former SAL rival, the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, formerly referred to as Lakewood. Other teams will be the Aberdeen (Md.) Ironbirds, the Brooklyn (N.Y.) Cyclones, the Hudson Valley (N.Y.) Renegades and the Wilmington (Del.) Blue Rocks. The Crawdads will see all six South Division teams during the season, but host only Aberdeen from the North Division, in a weeklong series in mid-July.
To minimize travel this season, all series this season will be six-game series that run Tuesday through Sunday with Monday as an off day. For Hickory fans, half of the 120-game schedule will be played in North Carolina and 12 more games will be played just two hours south in Greenville.
Looking at the roster, with the Crawdads moving from class Low-A to High-A, many of the players who wore the Hickory uniform in 2019 will be back, yet with a promotion.
On the mound will be relievers Grant Anderson, Sean Chandler, Jesus Linarez, Daniel Robert, Nick Snyder and Tai Tiedemann. Starting pitchers to return are Jean Casanova, Ronny Henriquez, Tyler Thomas (a 2018 Crawdad) and Grant Wolfram.
Returning on the infield are Jonathan Ornelas and Chris Seise, both of who shared time at short in 2019. Four of the five outfielders were with Hickory in 2019, including Ryan Anderson, Miguel Aparicio, Kole Enright and Pedro Gonzalez.
Three former first-round draft picks will start the season at Hickory, two of those trying to overcome injuries. Pitcher Cole Ragans, drafted by the Texas Rangers in 2016, has not pitched since 2017. He missed two seasons following elbow-ligament replacement surgery, along with last year’s shutdown of the minor league season. Seise, the Rangers first round pick in 2017, missed nearly two full seasons with injuries, as well. Second baseman Justin Foscue, the Rangers top pick in 2020 out of Mississippi State, will make his pro debut with Hickory.
New to the Crawdads are pitchers Cody Bradford, also making his pro debut, Zak Kent, Seth Nordlin, Triston Polley, Justin Slaten, and Avery Weems.
Sharing time behind the plate will be David Garcia and Scott Kapers. Other position players new to the team are infielder Blaine Crim and outfielder Jake Guenther.
Six of the Rangers top-30 prospects, as tabbed by MLB.com, will start the season at Hickory, They are led by Foscue (fifth-best prospect), followed by Garcia, (13th), Henriquez (16th), Seise (21st), Ornelas (22nd) and Weens (30th). Ornelas is the youngest player on the team at the age of 20.
The Crawdads will be led on the field by manager J.J. Johnson, who was the club’s assistant coach in 2019. Also coming back is hitting coach Chad Comer, who, like Johnson was an assistant back in 2015. Jordan Tiegs is the pitching coach and the team’s new assistant is former major leaguer Hiram Bocachica. The trainer is Yuichi Takizawa, who will be joined by strength and conditioning coach Jon Nazarko.
A look at the team
Pitchers (17): Grant Anderson, Cody Bradford, Jean Casanova, Sean Chandler, Ronny Henriquez, Zak Kent, Jesus Linarez, Seth Nordlin, Cole Ragans, Daniel Robert, Justin Slaten, Nick Snyder, Tyler Thomas, Tai Tiedemann, Avery Weems, Grant Wolfram, Triston Polley.
Catchers (2): David Garcia, Scott Kapers.
Infielders (4): Blaine Crim, Justin Foscue, Jonathan Ornelas, Chris Seise.
Outfielders (5): Ryan Anderson, Miguel Aparicio, Kole Enright, Pedro Gonzalez, Jake Guenther.
Field staff: Manager- Josh (JJ) Johnson; Pitching Coach – Jordan Tiegs; Hitting Coach – Chad Comer; Assistant Coach – Hiram Bocachica; Athletic Trainer – Yuichi Takizawa; Strength and Conditioning Coach – Jon Nazarko.