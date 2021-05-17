Hickory Christian girls soccer wins state championship

The Hickory Christian Academy girls soccer team defeated the St. Thomas More Academy team to win the NCISAA 2A State Championship on Saturday with a score of 7-1.
Ava Hartman ended the season as the leader in points in the state for all schools, public or private, according to James Ruark, athletic director at Hickory Christian.
Players for Hickory Christian include Rachel Lowry, Gracie McGrath, Finley Pulley, Savannah Pope, Liza Robertson, Haley Walker, Ella Ikerd, Ava Hartman, Cayleigh McMurray, Savannah Huckabee, Maddie Morgan, Mia McGrath, Mary Alice Bowman, Callie Caldwell, Lilly Greene, Kiley Whitfield and Grace Gordon, while Ashley Sain is the head coach.