Hickory boys only Catawba County team in basketball playoffs

3A

It looked bleak at the start of the season under new coach Daniel Willis. After losing their two leading scorers to graduation, the Red Tornadoes lost the opener at McDowell and faced a possible 0-2 start at the hands of defending 3A state co-champions Freedom. The game never happened because of a weather postponement and then COVID quarantines for the Patriots. Hickory ran off nine straight to win the Northwestern 3A-4A Conference and now carries the banner as the only league school in the tournament. The Red Tornadoes are best when they can create offense from defensive pressure, but they’re a team that can start slow and take a while to heat up. A pair of sophomores from the football team led the team’s balanced offense in scoring with Rico Walker putting in 12.6 points per game and Jayden Maddox adding 10.9. Hickory is looking to reach the “Sweet 16” for the sixth time in seven seasons.