Hickory and Winston-Salem split doubleheader

In what has been a rain-filled series, the Hickory Crawdads and Winston-Salem Dash avoided storms much of the night and raced to beat an incoming shower by the end of the night, as they split a doubleheader at L.P. Frans Stadium. Hickory captured Game 1 11-4 while the Dash blew open Game 2 late for an 8-1 victory in the High-A East League twinbill.

A crowd of 1,768 saw the teams finally complete a game originally scheduled to open the series Tuesday, but was postponed due to storms from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. Rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Thursday, heavy rains knocked both of those games, forcing the cancellation of one and pushing the other to Saturday.

After splitting single games played Wednesday and Friday, the series resumed Saturday afternoon, and the bats from both teams fired early and often. Luis Curbelo clubbed in his 18th homer of the season the first to put the Dash up 2-0.

The Crawdads doubled up the score in their half of the first as the first five reached. Ezequiel Duran walked, and Trevor Hauver singled before Dustin Harris answered Curbelo’s blast with his sixth home run since joining the Crawdads to put the team up 3-2. Trey Hair continued the inning by reaching on an error. David Garcia singled him to third, from where he scored on a double play ball.