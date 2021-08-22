Hickory and Winston-Salem split doubleheader

In what has been a rain-filled series, the Hickory Crawdads and Winston-Salem Dash avoided storms much of the night and raced to beat an incoming shower by the end of the night, as they split a doubleheader at L.P. Frans Stadium. Hickory captured Game 1 11-4 while the Dash blew open Game 2 late for an 8-1 victory in the High-A East League twinbill.
A crowd of 1,768 saw the teams finally complete a game originally scheduled to open the series Tuesday, but was postponed due to storms from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. Rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Thursday, heavy rains knocked both of those games, forcing the cancellation of one and pushing the other to Saturday.
After splitting single games played Wednesday and Friday, the series resumed Saturday afternoon, and the bats from both teams fired early and often. Luis Curbelo clubbed in his 18th homer of the season the first to put the Dash up 2-0.
The Crawdads doubled up the score in their half of the first as the first five reached. Ezequiel Duran walked, and Trevor Hauver singled before Dustin Harris answered Curbelo’s blast with his sixth home run since joining the Crawdads to put the team up 3-2. Trey Hair continued the inning by reaching on an error. David Garcia singled him to third, from where he scored on a double play ball.
Solo homers by Caberea Weaver in the second and Jose Rodriguez in the third pulled the Dash even at 4-4. However, Hickory scored seven unanswered, starting with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third. Harris led off with a double, then one out later David Garcia singled him in. Jake Guenther’s sacrifice fly brought in Garcia to make it 6-4.
The first three reached in the fourth with Hauver’s two-run single scoring Jared Walker and Duran.
The Crawdads accounted for the final margin with three more in the fifth, two on a single by Duran and an RBI single from Harris.
Hickory finished game one with 15 hits, as eight of the nine hitters had at least one. Harris, who finished the game with a batting average of .491, had three to go with two runs scored and four RBI. Five other hitters had two hits.
Sean Chandler (2-2) picked up the scorer’s decision win in relief of Avery Weems, who left after 4 1/3 innings. Chandler struck out three of the six hitters he faced over 1 2/3 innings. Dash starter Kaleb Roper allowed eight runs (seven earned) over 3 2/3 innings to get tagged with the loss (0-6).
Game 2 opened in a similar fashion as the opener, as Winston-Salem’s Alex Destino and Duran traded solo homers in the first.
Weaver started the third with a single and scored later in the inning on a single by Rodriguez.
Winston-Salem added another run in the fourth when Lazaro Leal chopped a double to right that scored Luis Mieses.
With rain approaching, sloppy defense allowed the Dash to open up the game in the seventh. The inning started with Jagger Rusconi striking out, but he reached second on passed ball and a throwing error by catcher Konner Piotto. Two outs later, Curbelo was intentionally walked, but the strategy backfired as Mieses’ fly ball was misplayed by Hauver in left, scoring two. After Samir Duenez singled, Leal’s three-run homer to left finished out the scoring.
Four Dash pitchers combined to allow just five hits with Duran’s homer as the only blemish. Edgar Navarro (2-1) was given credit for the win with Brian Glowicki getting his sixth save.
Kevin Gowdy struck out seven over five innings, but was charged with the initial three runs and tagged with the loss (6-6).