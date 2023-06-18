Tar Heel Leagues, Inc. will hold its District 2 softball tournaments this month at Ashe County Parks & Recreation. The Hickory All-Stars will participate in the 8-and-under (8U) division, which will also include Mitchell, Wilkes, Watauga and host Ashe.

The 8U double-elimination tournament will begin with two games on June 26, with Mitchell facing Wilkes at 5:30 p.m. and Hickory taking on Watauga at 7:30 p.m. at RC Cola Field. Play continues through at least June 29, with a final contest scheduled for June 30 if needed.

Admission is $6 per day for adults, $4 for children ages 7-12 and free for children ages 6 and under.

Hickory’s head coach is Daniel Willis, while Tyler Crowe, Caleb Peterson and David Willis are the team’s assistant coaches. Players for Hickory include Arianna Brown, Za’Ria Hunter, Aaliyah Kirby, Lillian Martin, Mia Peterson, Stella Robinson, Teagan Shockley, Braelynn Shreve, Evette Springs, Nora Totherow, Ali Willis and Carmela Wilson.