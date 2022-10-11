Hibriten tops South Caldwell with first place on the line

Hibriten forward Gerardo Rodriguez has shared the spotlight with all-state caliber teammates the past few seasons. This year, the senior has taken over the role of the main offensive threat for the Panthers.

During Monday night’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference (NWC) boys’ soccer match, Rodriguez outran, outmaneuvered and outfoxed South Caldwell’s defense for a pair of goals to lead the Panthers to a 4-2 victory over the much-improved Spartans in Lenoir.

In what was a battle for first place at the halfway point of the conference slate, Hibriten (12-2-3 overall) took over sole possession with a record of 4-1, a half-game ahead of Watauga (3-1 NWC), which edged Ashe County 3-2, also on Monday. Meanwhile, South Caldwell (9-3-2) dropped to 3-2 in the NWC, one game behind Hibriten. South Caldwell will travel to Watauga on Wednesday, while Hibriten travels to Morganton to take on Freedom at the Catawba Valley Soccer Complex.

After the teams battled to a 2-2 tie in the first half, the Panthers opened up strong in the second half with multiple chances at the net resulting in three corner kicks and four shots over the first 10 minutes. In the 48th minute, Rodriguez used his speed to make a run from midfield. His bid for a goal was denied by Spartans goalkeeper Jayden Drum.

It turned out to be the prelude of what was to come. In the 56th minute, Rodriguez picked up the ball along the left touch line on the Spartans side of midfield. With a pair of defenders at his hips, he sped forward, and then veered to his right, as he picked up a third defender. With goalie Drum approaching to cut the angle, Rodriguez reached the line at the 18-yard box and rolled a shot to Drum’s left and into the goal.

It was more of the same in the 70th minute, as Rodriguez again started a run from midfield with two Spartans in tow. Drum remained back, which allowed the senior forward to get close and fire on target from 10 yards out.

“We ask a lot of him,” said Panthers coach Jim Blanton of Rodriguez. “He's been doing it for four years now. So, we've been asking them to keep feeding him and keep feeding him, and we're trying to stretch him out here and get him up the field. We're doing a good job with it.”

The two goals give him 24 on the season on a team that has 63 total. Although he played with previous all-state performers David Franquiz and Kevin Rivera-Rios his first three seasons, Rodriguez more than pitched in with the scoring load, pumping in 19, 26 and 17 goals in successive seasons.

“He's a dynamic kind of player,” said Blanton. “He draws a lot of attention, which alleviates the pressure and tension on the other guys. Even if he's not scoring, he should create other opportunities for other guys to get a chance.”

After playing the Panthers even in the first half, Spartans head coach Pick Pilato thought his team was disorganized after intermission, especially when it came to marking Rodriguez.

“I think in the second half, we kind of lost some shape and lost some positioning on him,” said Pilato. “When you're playing a quality player, you can't have one or two little mistakes because he'll finish them.”

The Panthers attacked on the wings throughout the match, as they built a 19-3 margin in shots on goal.

Hibriten took a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute, as Miguel Ayala curled around the right side and sent a cross from the corner to Palmer Tucker for the shot. Palmer scored from 10 yards out.

“Our challenge for them to get wide as we can,” said Blanton. “Because we can stretch the defense that way. And then we can either beat him down the line, or if they don't beat him down the line, they should create gaps in seams to be able to get some through-balls through and have Palmer or Johnny (Pineda) receiving some of those ball, as well.”

South Caldwell’s best run came in the middle minutes of the first half, with all three shots on goal coming in a stretch of six minutes. In the 28th minute, Pedro Guevara knifed between two midfielders and sent a pass ahead to Tristan Mearns, who gathered the ball and whistled a shot in from 15 yards out.

A mental mistake by South Caldwell led to Hibriten’s second goal, as Drum fielded a pass from a teammate, which resulted in an indirect kick from the spot of the infraction. Rodriguez put the play on quickly with a short pass to Ayala for the tap in.

However, South Caldwell got even in the 35th minute when Andrew Pruette scored with a left-footed shot from about 40 yards out.

Despite the loss, Pilato was pleased with how his team has improved, especially in matches against higher quality opponents. The nine wins this season have surpassed the total of eight from the last two seasons. With just two seniors on the roster, Pilato is pleased with the current group and has high hopes for the future.

“I think we have a quality bunch of kids who are really wanting to play soccer,” said Pilato. “And I think they want to play at a high level. Its games like this, that's great for them. You know, frankly this is great competition, and they want to beat their rival, for sure. But coming out and playing and having a good game against them, I think that's just as important, especially long term.”