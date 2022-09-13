H.S. ROUNDUP: Catawba County soccer teams victorious in conference games

Bandys, Maiden and Patton high schools remained hot as action for boys soccer opened in both the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A and Mountain Foothills 7 2A conferences. Meanwhile, the Western Foothills Athletic 2A Conference had key matches in both soccer and volleyball. Here is the round up from Monday’s full slate of games.

BOYS SOCCER

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Fred T. Foard 2, North Iredell 1

Grayson Walker’s goal in the second half on a pass from Kevin Nava was the difference for the Tigers (5-2-1) to win their conference opener on the road in Olin. David Tamas scored for Foard in the first half before North Iredell got the tying goal in the 55th minute.

North Iredell dropped to 5-4 overall, 1-1 in the WFAC, and will now come to St. Stephens on Wednesday. Foard returns home to face West Iredell.

St. Stephens 4, West Iredell 0

A versatile attack resulted in four different goal scorers and three different players picking up assists, as the Indians opened the WFAC season with the road win in Statesville. St. Stephens (5-0) scored twice in each half and put together its second shutout of the season. Eduardo Figueroa, Seth Williams, Eliseo Coronado, and Isaac Zavala all found the net for the Indians. Carter Bonini, Eliseo Coronado, and Collin Buff each registered assists.

St. Stephens returns home Wednesday to host North Iredell, while West Iredell (3-4 overall, 0-2 WFAC) goes to Foard.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Maiden 3, East Burke 1

The Blue Devils (6-3) remained hot by winning their sixth in a row in the CVAC opener at home. Michael Ly led Maiden with two goals and Davis Higgins supplied the third. Jacob Sigmon and goalkeeper Cooper Houser each provided assists, with Houser coming up with 10 saves. East Burke (1-7-1 overall, 0-1 CVAC) provided the only goal in the first half before Maiden answered with all three in the second.

Both teams return to conference play on Wednesday, with Maiden going to West Lincoln while the Cavaliers host Bandys.

Bandys 9, West Lincoln 0

The Trojans posted their fourth mercy-rule win of the season, scoring seven in the first half to build the momentum and win the CVAC opener for both schools. In moving to 7-0, Bandys has outscored the opposition 52-2. Jacob Bandel led the Trojans with two goals and three assists. CJ Schronce and James Lewis each scored twice with Schronce adding an assist. Josh Ramirez, Colin Miller and Gabriel Wright accounted for the other three goals with Ramirez and Collin Guenther bringing an assist each.

Both teams continue CVAC on Wednesday, as Bandys goes to East Burke and West Lincoln hosts Maiden.

Newton-Conover 4, West Caldwell 2

Chucho Mejia scored twice for the Red Devils (3-3-1) in the CVAC opener for both schools. Thomas Gaviria and Leo Olivera each scored a goal for Newton-Conover with Brayan Guzman Maldonado adding an assist. The Red Devils led 3-2 at the half and added an insurance goal in the second half.

West Caldwell (1-5-1) stays on the road Wednesday at Bunker Hill, while the Red Devils play at defending conference champion Lincolnton the same evening.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton 4, Polk County 1

Down 1-0 early, Patton (8-1) rebounded with two goals late in the first half and went onto the road win in the conference opener for both schools. Abraham Miguel assisted Alex Buckner for the first tally, then added his own. Buckner completed the hat trick in the second half off two corner kicks by Xavier Bernabe. Isai Jimenez Luna made six saves for the match.

Patton next has a non-conference match at Hibriten on Wednesday while Polk County (0-6) travels to Hendersonville.

Nonconference

Hibriten 2, Owen 1

The Panthers made the trip to Black Mountain and won a non-conference match at Owen. The Warhorse scored in the first half before Johnny Pineda tied it on a penalty kick. Tyler Roberts scored the game winner in the second half. Hibriten allowed just four shots with Kenyen Ferguson making three saves at the net.

Both teams remain out of conference in their next match. Owen (5-2-1) next plays on Thursday in a match at Polk County, after Hibriten (6-1-2) hosts Patton in Lenoir on Wednesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Northwestern 3A/4A

South Caldwell 6, Alexander Central 3

While the Cougars (2-8 overall, 0-3 NWC) took both No. 1 singles and doubles matches, host South Caldwell (2-2, 2-1) took six of the other seven remaining matches to win its second straight dual. Alexander Central’s Emmy Rogers defeated Samantha Austin 6-1, 6-0, then combined with Taylor Sharpe to defeat Samantha and Sydney Austin 8-3 in doubles.

Wins for the Spartans in singles went to Sydney Austin over Sharpe (6-4, 6-1), Georgia Reichling over Hannah Kilby (6-3, 6-4), Victoria Villacorte over Alania Peterson (6-0, 6-1) and Hayley Hartley over Ella Deal (6-2, 6-2). Adisyn Eckard had the only other singles win for Alexander Central, defeating Grace Fisher 4-6, 6-1, 10-7.

In doubles play, it was Reichling and Hartley taking out Kilby and Jenna Mason (8-4) and the duo of Villacorte and Fisher defeating Eckard and Deal 8-2.

Both squads play at home on Wednesday with South Caldwell facing Ashe County and Alexander Central taking on Hibriten.

Ashe County 8, Freedom 1

The Huskies (7-1 overall, 3-0 NWC) scored the road win by sweeping all three doubles and five of the six singles tilts. Freedom’s (0-3, 0-3) lone winner was Emily Kania, who claimed her No. 2 singles match 6-4, 6-3 over Addison Dollar. Winners for Ashe County in singles were Claira Corley over Ellie Deacon (6-1, 6-1), Julia Herman over Sara Byrd Succop (7-6(7-3), 6-1), Maleah Lovell over Leah Kirksey (6-0, 6-0), Oliver Glover over Zofia Losada (6-1, 6-2) and Ali Eller over Siahsi Xiong (6-0, 6-3).

Doubles results include Dollar and Herman over Deacon and Succop (8-3), Corley and Bailey Richardson over Kania and Kirksey (8-3), and Aubrenna Lovell and Madison May over Lucy Yelton and Losada 8-1.

Watauga 8, Hibriten 1

The Pioneers (7-1 overall, 3-0 NWC) remained unbeaten in conference playing, winning all but the No. 6 singles match in a home dual in Boone. Winners for Watuaga in singles, all in straight sets, were Sienna Davidson, Madison Ogden, Amira Younce, Larisa Mus and Alaina Muse. In doubles, it was Ogden and Younce in No. 1 doubles, Larson Berry and Davidson and the Muse sisters with victories. Nichole Gonzalez was the lone winner for the Panthers (1-4, 1-2), taking a 6-3, 6-4 battle.

Hibriten goes to Alexander Central on Wednesday. Watauga has home matches Tuesday against TC Roberson and Freedom the next day.

VOLLEYBALL

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

East Lincoln 3, Hickory 2

The five-set match came down to the wire before the Mustangs finally put away Hickory for the road win. The back-and-forth match started with East Lincoln (5-2 overall, 3-2 WFAC) winning set one 25-14 before the Red Tornadoes (5-8, 1-4) rebounded 25-18. The Mustangs took set three 25-23 before Hickory forced the tiebreaker with a 25-21 victory. East Lincoln edged Hickory 15-13 for the win.

Both teams return to conference play Wednesday, when the Mustangs host Statesville, while Hickory goes to East Lincoln.

North Iredell 3, Fred T. Foard 0

A battle between last season’s 3A West finalists was not much of a battle on Monday. The defending state runner-up moved to 13-0 overall and 5-0 in the WFAC with a sweep of the Tigers, 25-18, 25-16, 25-18.

Foard (7-3, 3-2) was led on offense by Averie Dale, who had kills and 13 assists. Laney Craig and Taylor Ramseur each had seven kills with Craig chipping in seven digs from the back line. Natigan Crutchfield led the defensive effort with 16 digs with Maya Beatty bringing up 10. Camryn Partin had 10 assists for the Tigers.

Foard returns home Wednesday to host West Iredell, while North Iredell comes to St. Stephens.

West Iredell 3, St. Stephens 2

After dropping the first two sets, the Indians (10-3, 3-2) rallied to force a fifth set before the Warrior edged ahead at the end. West Iredell (8-2, 4-1) won 27-25, 25-19 before St. Stephens captured its two sets 25-19, 25-12. But the Warriors finally took the match 15-13.

St. Stephens will host North Iredell on Wednesday, while West Iredell plays at Fred T. Foard.

Nonconference

University Christian 3, Bandys 0

The Barracudas improved to 9-1 overall with the home sweep of Bandys (6-3) by the scores of 25-12, 27-25, 25-19. Junior hitter Maddie Smith dominated the net with 24 kills for University Christian, and also added three aces led the team with 16 digs. Serves proved crucial for the Barracudas, as they landed 17. Larkyn Gerken led with five and Sophie Deese added four more.

Bandys stays on the road for two Catawba Valley Athletic 2A matches at Newton-Conover on Tuesday and West Caldwell on Thursday. The Barracudas have a non-conference match Thursday at Asheville School.

Draughn 3, Freedom 0

The Wildcats (4-7) swept visiting Freedom (0-12) for the second time this season in a non-conference match. No other information was available from the match.

Draughn stays home the rest of the week for Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference matches against Madison on Tuesday and Rosman on Thursday. Freedom opens Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play on Wednesday at Hibriten.

East Burke 3, Hibriten 1

The Cavaliers (6-5) won their third match in a row with a four-set, non-conference win over visiting Hibriten, 25-18, 25-22, 18-25, 25-18. Outside hitter Katherine Greene led East Burke with 10 kills and an ace. At the net, Aubree Grigg had eight blocks and Adeline Fortenberry added six more. Fortenberry led the way with 18 assists.

East Burke returns to Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference action Tuesday at Lincolnton before coming home Thursday against East Burke. Hibriten (8-3) hosts Freedom in a Northwestern 3A/4A match Wednesday.

South Caldwell 3, McDowell 1

The Spartans snapped a two-match losing streak with a four-set win at home over McDowell. After the teams split the first two sets 25-15, 23-25, South Caldwell edged the Titans 25-22, 25-21 to close out the match.

Now at 8-3, South Caldwell has reached its highest win total for a season since going 9-11 in 2016. The Spartans will open Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play Wednesday at home against defending conference champion Watauga. McDowell (1-5) goes to Enka on Tuesday.