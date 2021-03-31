H.S. Roundup: Alexander Central's golf teams claim wins in matches against Watauga

Maiden shut out Newton-Conover 5-0 with scores from Liz Mroz with one goal, and two goals each from Alison Cabalceta and Brittny Cabalceta.

Mroz also had one assist and Anna White had two assists. Payton Nolley earned her third shutout and notched 10 saves.

The Blue Devils improved to 4-2 in the South Fork 2A conference. Newton-Conover is now 2-4 in the conference.

Softball roundup

Alexander Central 18, Watauga 0

Peyton Price, Faith Carrigan and Abby Teague each scored three runs, and Kara Hinkle struck out seven to help the Cougars win over Watauga 18-0.

Chesney Stikeleather and Kenzie Church each had two runs, and Kayla Rector, Ava Chapman, Darcy Childers, Payton Campbell and Averie Presnell each had one.

Alexander Central improved to 5-1 overall.

Maiden 12, Lake Norman Charter 2

The Blue Devils improve to 4-1 in the South Fork 2A conference after defeating Lake Norman Charter 12-2. Leading hitters were Kyndell Propst and Macy Michael who were each 2-for-3.

East Burke 9, Patton 6