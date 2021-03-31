 Skip to main content
H.S. Roundup: Alexander Central's golf teams claim wins in matches against Watauga
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

H.S. Roundup: Alexander Central's golf teams claim wins in matches against Watauga

2 matches, 2 wins for ACHS golfers

The women golfers of Alexander Central turned back Watauga in a match at Brushy Mountain Golf Club in Taylorsville on Tuesday.

Ashlyn Merritt posted the low score with a 51 over nine holes to pace the Alexander team. Chelsey Arney turned in a 55 and Heather Cronan posted a 56. Watauga was led by Bethany Critcher’s 55.

Alexander Central took 162 strokes to complete the match, 10 shots better than Watauga’s 172.

Alexander Central’s men’s team also defeated Watauga with 168 strokes. Watauga completed the match with 191.

Landon Dula had the lowest score of 39 for Alexander. Evan Presnell posted a 42. Brayden Shook posted a 43, and Aiden Hollar finished with a 44. Watauga was led by Isaac Greers’ 45.

Girls soccer roundup

Hickory 2, St. Stephens 1

The Red Tornadoes defeated St. Stephens 2-1 to improve to 4-0 in Northwestern 3A/4A.

Addie Barrier and Taylor Light each scored a goal with assists from Litzy Hernandez and Addie Barrier. Taylor Rose had six saves for Hickory.

Maiden 5, Newton-Conover 0

Maiden shut out Newton-Conover 5-0 with scores from Liz Mroz with one goal, and two goals each from Alison Cabalceta and Brittny Cabalceta.

Mroz also had one assist and Anna White had two assists. Payton Nolley earned her third shutout and notched 10 saves.

The Blue Devils improved to 4-2 in the South Fork 2A conference. Newton-Conover is now 2-4 in the conference.

Softball roundup

Alexander Central 18, Watauga 0

Peyton Price, Faith Carrigan and Abby Teague each scored three runs, and Kara Hinkle struck out seven to help the Cougars win over Watauga 18-0.

Chesney Stikeleather and Kenzie Church each had two runs, and Kayla Rector, Ava Chapman, Darcy Childers, Payton Campbell and Averie Presnell each had one.

Alexander Central improved to 5-1 overall.

Maiden 12, Lake Norman Charter 2

The Blue Devils improve to 4-1 in the South Fork 2A conference after defeating Lake Norman Charter 12-2. Leading hitters were Kyndell Propst and Macy Michael who were each 2-for-3.

East Burke 9, Patton 6

East Burke’s Katherine Greene was two for four with three runs and four RBIs to help her team win over Patton and improve to 2-3 overall.

Grace Hammack, Madyson Johnson and Danielle Foxx each had two runs, and Taylor Bostain had one for East Burke.

Kaylee Paige had three runs, eight hits, four strikeouts and one walk pitching across 5.1 innings.

