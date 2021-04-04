Great 8: From 1986-93 Hickory region produced pros in baseball, football and golf and more

But what are the odds that eight young men, born between 1986 and 1993, would become professional athletes growing up within a 15-mile radius of each other in the Hickory metro?

Maybe in areas where millions of people live within a 15-mile radius, this wouldn’t be unusual. However, when the center of this radius is South Caldwell High School, and the population of this radius is only 235,000, the odds are staggering that you would find a MLB player, four NFL players, a world-class distance runner, and members of the PGA and PBA tours so close in age.

Before even considering the collective odds of eight young men relatively close in age and community becoming professional athletes, just look at the individual odds. The chance of a high school senior baseball player playing one, just one, game in the major leagues is 1 in 6,600, roughly the chance of guessing a four digit pin number on the first try.

The odds of a high school senior football player being drafted by a NFL team is 1 in 1,300, about the chance of having an IQ of 150. (The average IQ of Ph.d students is 130).

It’s estimated that 29 million people play golf in the United States, and only 150 secure a spot on the PGA Tour every year. That is .000005%.