Great 8: From 1986-93 Hickory region produced pros in baseball, football and golf and more

What are the odds? You hear the phrase every so often. We think of it in terms of winning the lottery, getting struck by lightning, or maybe even becoming a professional athlete.
Over the years, a good number of athletes from the Hickory metro have reached the highest professional level of their respective sports. Ridgeview’s Bobby Warlick played five years in the NBA, and Hickory’s Chris Washburn was the league’s third overall pick in the 1986 draft. Vale’s Jennifer Howard Woglemuth and Morganton’s Kerri Gardin both played in the WNBA.
When you think of baseball in the Hickory metro, the Harveys from Catawba quickly come to mind. Dad Bryan was a two-time All-Star, and son Hunter currently plays for the Orioles. Hickory’s Jeff Barkley, Rhodhiss’ Jack Curtis, Granite Falls’ Charlie Cozart and Lenoir’s Johnny Allen and Rube Walker also played in the majors.
Allen was an All-Star in 1938 and received MVP votes in four different seasons. Walker had a nondescript career as a backup catcher, but became a legendary figure for his placement in baseball history and popular culture. Walker was behind the plate in 1951 when Bobby Thomson hit the “Shot Heard Round The World.” Four years later, he was a member of Brooklyn’s only World Series championship team. Walker was a coach on the ’69 Amazin’ Mets World Series championship team and the Braves’ 1982 Division winning team that took cable TV by storm. He was one of the players depicted in the iconic Norman Rockwell painting, “The Dugout.” In the award-winning film, “Mask,” the main character searches for Walker’s baseball card.
There’s been several NFL players, as well. Morganton’s Leon Johnson, Valdese’s Doug Cline, Catawba’s Shane Burton, Granite Falls’ Maxie Williams and Ridgeview’s Ernie Warlick, who is in the Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame.
Perhaps the former NFL player with the biggest impact in the Hickory metro is Hudson’s “Big Bob” McCreary. He has been incredibly generous in the community, with gifts to help establish the McCreary Theatre at the Old Post Office Playhouse in Newton, the McCreary Recreation Center in Hudson, and the McCreary Cancer Center at Caldwell Memorial Hospital.
The Hickory metro is home to four NASCAR Hall of Famers — the Jarretts — Newton’s Ned and Conover’s Dale, Catawba’s Bobby Issac and Taylorsville’s Rex White. Also from Taylorsville, Harry Gant was a top racer and considered one of its most popular stars, appearing in four movies.
Ned Jarrett has been inducted into 15 motorsports Halls of Fame. In addition, he managed the Hickory Motor Speedway for many years, and his contributions to broadcasting the sport are immeasurable, including many memorable moments in the TV booth and 31 years of hosting the daily radio program, “Ned Jarrett’s World of Racing.”
There’s a couple unique individual stories as well. Maiden’s Hank Parker Sr. is a well-known professional fisherman, winning two national championships and hosting an outdoor TV series since 1985. And Morganton’s Billy Joe Patton played golf mostly as an amateur, but he became famous in the sport for finishing second by one stroke to Ben Hogan and Sam Snead in the 1954 Masters.
But what are the odds that eight young men, born between 1986 and 1993, would become professional athletes growing up within a 15-mile radius of each other in the Hickory metro?
Maybe in areas where millions of people live within a 15-mile radius, this wouldn’t be unusual. However, when the center of this radius is South Caldwell High School, and the population of this radius is only 235,000, the odds are staggering that you would find a MLB player, four NFL players, a world-class distance runner, and members of the PGA and PBA tours so close in age.
Before even considering the collective odds of eight young men relatively close in age and community becoming professional athletes, just look at the individual odds. The chance of a high school senior baseball player playing one, just one, game in the major leagues is 1 in 6,600, roughly the chance of guessing a four digit pin number on the first try.
The odds of a high school senior football player being drafted by a NFL team is 1 in 1,300, about the chance of having an IQ of 150. (The average IQ of Ph.d students is 130).
It’s estimated that 29 million people play golf in the United States, and only 150 secure a spot on the PGA Tour every year. That is .000005%.
When it comes to bowling, the odds are even longer. One hundred million people bowl worldwide. All those people, and only 10,000 bowlers have been PBA members since the organization was founded in 1958. And only 359 bowlers have won a PBA Tour title.
Let’s look at these young men who have defied such incredible odds.
Madison Bumgarner (Baton Elementary/Granite Falls Middle/South Caldwell ’07)
Reaching the majors at age 20, Madison has made four All-Star teams and earned two Silver Slugger Awards. He’s won three World Series championships, including being named MVP of the 2014 Series. With this upcoming season, 20,000 people will have played Major League Baseball, and only 250 of them have won three world championships. Madison smacked a double in his opening day start Thursday.
Ryan Hill (Jenkins Elementary/Northview Middle/Hickory High ’08)
A three-time state champion distance runner at Hickory High and All-American at N.C. State, Ryan medaled at the U.S. Championships in 2013 (Bronze), 2015 (Gold), 2016 (Silver), 2017 (Bronze) and 2018 (Silver), qualifying for the World Championships three times in his career. He currently runs professionally for the apparel company HOKA and is training in northern Arizona for the Olympic Trials in June.
Kyle Troup (Wittenburg Elementary/West Alexander Middle/Alexander Central High ’09)
The son of eight-time PBA Tour winner Guppy Troup, Kyle has already won seven titles himself. Nicknamed “The Pro With The Fro,” Kyle is one of the most popular bowlers on the Tour because of his jovial relationship with the fans, his throwback afro-style haircut and flamboyant attire. He entered the 2021 season with a tour ranking of sixth, and in February won his first major, the PBA Players Championship. He leads all players in tour competition points so far this season.
Ryan Succop (Hickory Day School/Hickory High ’05).
Ryan was an All-State performer in both football and soccer at Hickory. After a terrific career at the University of South Carolina, he was the final pick of the 2009 draft, becoming “Mr. Irrelevant.” It’s the title given to the last player selected in the draft because most last picks have little, if any, kind of NFL career. In February, he became the first “Mr. Irrelevant” to win a Super Bowl. And his career has been far from irrelevant. He currently holds NFL records for highest field goal percentage by a rookie and consecutive field goals made in a career inside 50 yards (56).
Nick Easton (Davenport Elementary/Willliam Lenoir Middle/Hibriten High ’10)
Nick attended Harvard, where he was a two-time All-Ivy League selection. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Ravens in 2015 and has played for the 49ers, Vikings and Saints. Nick has been a regular as an offensive guard and center, starting 32 games. As a highly paid veteran, he was recently released by the Saints due to the salary cap. It is likely he will sign with another team for the 2021 season.
Austin Johnson (Jenkins Elementary/Northview Middle/Hickory High ’07)
Austin was a three-time academic All-SEC fullback at the University of Tennessee. He signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2012, played three seasons with the Saints, then two with the Buccaneers, finishing his career in 2017. He scored two NFL touchdowns, including a 13-yard pass from Drew Brees in 2014. Speaking of long odds, Austin is one of four sons from the Johnson family that all played college football.
Tyler Shatley (Valdese Elementary/Heritage Middle/East Burke ’09)
Tyler was named the N.C. High School Athlete of the Year in 2009 as a star football player, wrestler and track and field performer. He went on to Clemson, where he was able to balance the rigorous engineering program with football and earn a civil engineering degree. This past season was his seventh as an offensive lineman with the Jaguars. Like Nick Easton and Austin Johnson, Tyler was undrafted out of college. The odds of these three young men having the careers they’ve had are long. Consider that of all the current NFL players, only 30% were not drafted. The average NFL career is 2½ years. Half of all players drafted are gone after three seasons, and two-thirds are gone after five seasons.
J.T. Poston (St. Stephens Lutheran/Hickory High ’11)
A two-time individual state champion (’10, ’11), J.T. led the Hickory High golf team to the State Championship in 2009. He was a two-time All-American and won two Southern Conference Championships at Western Carolina. J.T. qualified for the PGA Tour in 2017 and won his first PGA Tour event in 2019. He’s currently ranked 71st in the world.
So what are the odds that eight young men so close in age and community would end up being professional athletes? Astronomical. But across the world today, dozens of people will be struck by lightning. Some will cash in a winning lottery ticket. And who knows how many future professional athletes will be born.