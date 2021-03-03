Go Big Blue: A farewell to Tom Brown, a coach, teacher and friend

In 2000, Coach Brown was happy as his son Brian moved over from Bandys to become his offensive coordinator.

I was assigned the Maiden preseason preview that year. As I walked into the coach’s office there, the two were engulfed in an interesting conversation about that season’s Blue Devils offense.

“For years and years, he was willing to change his offense for the personnel he had,” said Brian Brown. “He was mostly a Wing-T guy when he got to Maiden, then went to split back and some wishbone and some one-back but had mostly been a running team. He changed a lot, but it was always around running the football. He really wanted to run it, but it was time to change and he agreed with it (more passing).”

Brian said when he was growing up, he and his siblings pretty much just saw Tom Brown as dad and not as this great football coach.

“At home, my mother was the boss,” Brian Brown said. “You know this rough, tough, old-school football coach lives there. But when he walks in the door, mom was in charge. We really appreciate the way she did things, and she was the one calling the shots. They were together so long that there was an incredible amount of love and respect there.”