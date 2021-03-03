Go Big Blue: A farewell to Tom Brown, a coach, teacher and friend

Sometimes in life, no matter the place or time, you’ll find people who can quickly bring a smile to your face. Tom Brown was one of those people.
He had a bigger-than-life personality that touched just about every single person he met. That’s what made him a great football coach, teacher and, more importantly, a friend.
Brown loved helping people, and his passion for grooming the minds of young people was infectious.
The news of his passing last week, at 77, sent shockwaves throughout the Hickory area where he spent more than 40 years roaming up and down the sidelines.
I met Coach Brown in 1982 as a 19-year-old wanting to make a name for myself in sports writing.
Brown had already made his after leading Maiden to a state 2A championship in 1978. By that time, he was one of the most well-known coaches in the state.
He left coaching for four years after that state title team and returned with the head coach job at Bunker Hill. He was hired by Principal Mike McRee, his former player at Maiden. McRee was my high school head football coach when I played at Bunker Hill.
With Brown back, I was excited because I was assigned to cover the Bears’ game at Bandys, which had always been a big rival for Coach Brown.
Mike Beard was quarterback and a captain for Bunker Hill in his senior season and remembers the game well.
“We showed up at Bunker Hill that night to get ready to leave for Bandys and the (Bunker Hill stadium) lights were on,” Beard said. “Coach Brown had us get dressed and go warm up on the game field. I guess he had everything timed out because we then loaded up on the bus and rolled over to Bandys and showed up right before the anthem was played.”
He added, “From what my wife tells me now, you could hear us coming from a mile away because we had the bus rocking. Once we got there, we were certainly ready to play.”
Bunker Hill defeated Bandys that night 20-13, ruining the Trojans’ homecoming.
“I’ll never forget him telling us before the game that he had never lost to Bandys, and he wasn’t gonna start tonight,” Beard said.
After the game, I asked Coach Brown about arriving just before the national anthem. “You mean to tell me we were late getting here?” Brown answered.
Randy Lowman, who was Bandys’ head coach for 35 years, remembers that night and others when Coach Brown found ways to get his teams to play better.
“Most people wouldn’t even know to do that,” Lowman said. “The first thing you have to do is notify the officials that your gonna come in at the last minute, so most of the time the other team ends up knowing so it mostly just fires up your team and that’s the motivating in it – ‘We’re gonna get off the bus, kick their butt then get back on the bus and come home.’”
Winning mattered to Brown and to Lowman but there was more.
“A lot of people think the stuff me and Tom did back and forth was to win football games, and it really was,” Lowman said. “But Tom was probably my best friend in coaching.”
Lowman noted Brown was his roommate at coaching clinics and a frequent golf partner.
“We got even closer when his son Brian coached for me at Bandys for 10 or 11 years. Our families intermingled a lot,” he said. “I would never say we weren’t big competitors but there wasn’t really hatred like most people would like to think there is. We enjoyed competing against each other.”
Lowman recalled a questionnaire he filed out for local radio ahead of a scrimmage jamboree.
“It was everything from your favorite food to your favorite college team and things like that. Just a bio on the coaches and the funniest thing was it asked ‘What is one thing about you that most people do not know?’
And I remember on mine I put down that me and Tom Brown are best friends. People thought it was just a joke and that I was wisecracking, but I heard Tom tell a story and laugh about it years later about how funny he thought that was.”
McRee, the guy that gave Brown the job at Bunker Hill, was Brown’s first quarterback at Maiden in 1966.
“Coach Brown was the kind of guy that you’d run through a wall for,” McRee said. “He was always very fair. But when he needed to, he could sure jerk a knot in your tail.”
McRee said Brown’s winning ways were a combination of preparation and inspiration.
“He thought you were special, and he would tell you in the locker room that you were there for a special purpose,” McRee said. “And that was to keep the tradition going at Maiden.”
In addition to beating Tabor City for a state 2A title in 1978, Maiden won 6-2 over Mount Pleasant at Newton-Conover in the West 2A final in 1971 (there was no state title game that year).
Kevin Wilson, the center in 1978 and now offensive coordinator at Ohio State, remembers that title and what Coach Brown means to him.
“Back then we were all just small towns,” said Wilson. “There wasn’t any ESPN or social media to deal with. It was just Maiden, Newton, Hickory, Hildebran and so on. So when Friday night came it was a big deal. When coach left and came back in the ’80s things were probably a little different. But in my time growing up when you were a little kid you wanted to grow up and be a Blue Devil.”
Wilson believes it was Coach Brown’s competitiveness that made him such a great football coach.
“Coach Brown was our PE teacher,” Wilson said. “We had pretty much the same group of guys and girls in every class and when we would come into PE class, Coach would be standing at the free-throw line yelling out something like 77, 78, like he had hit that many free throws in a row. Then he would pick somebody to challenge them to a contest and the bottom line was, no matter what the contest -- basketball, ping pong or whatever -- he was gonna win.”
Wilson added, “It was simple. That guy just wanted to win. And that’s what he instilled in his players. I’m really going to miss him.”
I witnessed first-hand how Coach Brown instilled winning in his players during my 33-plus years covering his career. I saw how he impacted the lives of the players and others off the field.
One of those was long-time assistant coach Butch Parker, who says he knew Brown for 66 years.
“I met Tom when I was 10 years old,” Parker said. “I used to go down and watch them practice back then, and even at that young age I thought he was pretty impressive. I’ve either been a player for him, with him, coached with him and even coached against him.”
Parker considers Brown family.
“He’s like a second dad to me,” Parker said. “He took care of me. The first person that called me when I got fired at West Lincoln was him and he said, ‘Do you want to come home?’”
Parker did return to coaching at Maiden.
“Tom had four kinds of players at Maiden,” Parker explained. “He had the superstars -- the Jamie Popes, the Mackie Reinhardts, the Tommy Henrys, the Mike McRees -- and some of those guys that went on to play college ball and stuff. Then he had some really good players that were good players but just not quite that top echelon, and then the majority of his players were people like me. Kids that were not talented but we played with a lot of heart because he instilled that in us.”
He added, “We knew we were not great, but we thought we were because of him.”
Parker said Brown built men from boys.
“Tom Brown didn’t just coach football, he coached life,” Parker said. “He was going to make you a better person whether you knew it or not. He loved coaching kids; he was a player’s coach. Now, he would get on your behind, but you always knew he cared about you.”
Being part of a staff led by a legendary coach is special, says current Blue Devils assistant Fore Rembert.
Rembert joined the coaching staff at Maiden in 1996 and is currently the defensive coordinator. He came to Maiden as head varsity baseball coach and also coached junior varsity football and basketball.
“One of my most vivid memories is of the first game I was with him,” Rembert said. “The way he prepared his team to play for that game and then it happened each week. I used it to prepare for our first game against Bandys (last Thursday). Most of the prep work and even the pregame speech came from what I learned from Coach Brown. He was just a master craftsman at what he did. His presence will definitely be missed around here.”
In 2000, Coach Brown was happy as his son Brian moved over from Bandys to become his offensive coordinator.
I was assigned the Maiden preseason preview that year. As I walked into the coach’s office there, the two were engulfed in an interesting conversation about that season’s Blue Devils offense.
“For years and years, he was willing to change his offense for the personnel he had,” said Brian Brown. “He was mostly a Wing-T guy when he got to Maiden, then went to split back and some wishbone and some one-back but had mostly been a running team. He changed a lot, but it was always around running the football. He really wanted to run it, but it was time to change and he agreed with it (more passing).”
Brian said when he was growing up, he and his siblings pretty much just saw Tom Brown as dad and not as this great football coach.
“At home, my mother was the boss,” Brian Brown said. “You know this rough, tough, old-school football coach lives there. But when he walks in the door, mom was in charge. We really appreciate the way she did things, and she was the one calling the shots. They were together so long that there was an incredible amount of love and respect there.”
He added, “Having the opportunity to go back and coach with dad was probably the biggest honor of my career. I have told people over and over again when I was there with him, I had the best job in the state. You couldn’t give me enough money to leave just because of our relationship and everything he did for me.”
The last time I saw Coach Brown was last October. I was at dinner with my wife and mom at Brookwood Cafeteria in Maiden.
Coach was his usual self, coming over to ask how everyone was doing. And in typical fashion, he told my wife and mom he sure didn’t know how they were able to put up with me.
He went on to tell us how happy he was that our grandson Micah was at Maiden and involved in sports and, of course, said he needed to be on the football field.
Before he left, he told my wife and mom something I will now never forget: “All joking aside, y’all take care of this young man because he’s one of the good ones.”
Well, Coach as I and many that love you know, you were definitely one of the good ones.
I will miss you my friend.
So for Coach Brown one more time, help me yell: GO BIG BLUE!
Allen Haynes covered high school sports in the Hickory area for more than 33 years including the Hickory Daily Record before becoming disabled. He can be reached at ahaynes@charter.net