Girls tee off for titles on Tuesday in regional golf action

Coach’s Comments: Camryn Lamp (Lenoir-Rhyne commit): Three-time state qualifier. In 2019, she finished third in the 1A/2A State Championship. Four-time all-conference. Conference player of the year 2019. Hope to have a strong finish to her high school career. Sondra Uon: Qualified for the NCHSAA state championship as a freshman. All-conference. Hailey Hicks: This is Hailey's first year of playing golf. Was a competitive gymnast up until last year. Twin brother Hatley Hicks will play in the boys regional. Celeste Little: Great young player with a lot of potential.

Comments from Coach Baker: The team we are sending to regionals is very young. With that being said, I don't have specific expectations for my girls as far as the outcome at regionals. I do want them to enjoy the moment and play to the best of their abilities. They are all gifted and have the capabilities of producing a good round. They will represent Patton very well. Being so young, I look forward to what we can accomplish moving forward.