Nick Patterson, who is the jackman for Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s pit crew, was part of his second Daytona 500 victory on Sunday.

As the guy who gets the car in the air during pit stops so tires can be replaced, Patterson’s job is stressful because speed is of the essence. And he reported that the seven pit stops that Stenhouse made “were all rock solid.”

Patterson, 32, is a Winston-Salem State graduate from North Carolina who played on the 2015 CIAA football and 2016 CIAA baseball championships. He was part of the final baseball team before it was eliminated for cost-cutting reasons.

Two years ago Patterson, who has been in NASCAR for six years, was on his first winning Daytona 500 team for driver Michael McDowell. Patterson is a part of the Roush Racing teams that put in a lot of work to give the Roush drivers an extra edge.

Patterson, who is 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, takes his craft seriously and that means staying in shape and making sure the pit stops go smoothly. The pit crew takes no chances when it comes to training for the Sunday races.

“We have a nutritionist and a sports psychologist and an athletic trainer and it’s just like any other sport,” he said. “You are required to be at your workouts and practice and that’s how you become a better team on race day.”

Much like competing on all the teams he played on while growing up in Clemmons and while at WSSU it’s about doing your job when called upon.

“I would compare it to like being a field-goal kicker or a long snapper in football in that we’re called on to do something in the moment and you are a specialist,” Patterson said. “You work on it again and again to get it right and when everything goes well we are invisible but when something goes wrong it’s highlighted there in the pits.”

When things are going right Patterson said the compliment will likely come from Stenhouse over the radio.

“We’ll hear something like ‘good stop boys’ and that’s about it but that’s OK,” Patterson said. “It’s all about being a team and doing our best.”

Patterson has done a lot in his short career so far in NASCAR including being on the winning Trucks Series team of Ben Rhodes in 2021.

On Sunday Patterson was like everybody else at the end of the overtime they waited for the official announcement from NASCAR as to who won the race.

“We were all waiting to see the official winner and when they made the announcement we just all went crazy and started celebrating,” Patterson said. “It was surreal.”

About an hour or so later during one of the many celebrations Patterson said some of his teammates started talking about what it means to be in Victory Lane at the Daytona 500.

“We were sitting around talking and we partied it up a little but then you realize you can be in racing a long time and never, ever even win a race,” Patterson said. “One guy at JTG (JTG Daugherty Racing) had been around racing for 31 years and never had won a race. He’s with us this year and he finally won so you sort of realize how fortunate you've been.”

Patterson said the owners of JTG, Tad and Jodi Geschickter, and crew chief Mike Kelley have been great to work with. Brad Daugherty, a former North Carolina basketball star and former NBA player, is also part of the ownership group.

“Mike Kelly became crew chief this year and Tad and Jodi have been fantastic and they value people and having the right people in the right places,” Patterson said. “I’m not saying that having all of that is necessarily why we won the race but it helps that everybody is pushing in the right direction and when that happens you see what you can accomplish.”

Patterson, who graduated with a degree criminal justice and a minor in psychology, landed in NASCAR thanks to former athletics trainer at WSSU, Ian Mushinski. NASCAR regularly goes to colleges and universities looking for athletes who are nearing graduation.

Patterson was intrigued by it and before long started working for Roush Racing.

Patterson said during his time at WSSU he worked with the athletics training staff and that networking also helped him land the job.

“I had been working as a grad assistant with John Lavender, Ian and Theodora Scott, who were all on the athletics training staff and I’ve always believed that if you treat people right good things will happen,” Patterson said about who helped him get into NASCAR.

Patterson also met his wife, Raven Hamilton, at WSSU who was on the track team and was an All-CIAA runner in the 800. The two have been married now for more than four years.

“We met at Winston-Salem State and started dating back when we were both in school,” Patterson said. “We were both (resident assistants) in school and met that way. We got engaged and a year later we got married so it’s been great.”

As Patterson looks ahead to the rest of the NASCAR season he’s excited about the possibilities.

“I don’t know how long I’ll do this because like in any sport there’s an expiration date with athletes,” he said.

Patterson said winning the Daytona 500 does set up nicely for the rest of the season.

“Now we're locked into the All-Star race and we’re locked into the playoffs,” he said. “So we can take a little bit of a break, but we will try and shoot for some more wins and be more aggressive on strategy.”