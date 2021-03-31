Football preview: It's time to put up or shut up; key games highlight schedule

With two weeks left in the regular season for high school football, it’s put-up-or-shut up time for several teams.
Seven of the eight games played involving schools from the four-county region have state playoff implications. Depending on the outcomes, all six automatic bids from the three area conferences could be settled, or it could create win-or-go home situations next week.
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden (4-0 overall, 4-0 SFC) at Newton-Conover (2-2, 2-2)
It’s “Devil Week” in Catawba County. Always a circled date on the calendar, this bitter rivalry will have extra incentive for both teams.
Where state playoffs hopes are concerned, Newton-Conover needs this victory more. If the Red Devils lose on Friday, next week’s game at East Lincoln will be for pride. Win it, and next week’s game with the Mustangs could be for a spot in the 2A state playoffs. There is still much to be decided because the Red Devils lost to West Lincoln. If the Rebels defeat East Lincoln at home on Friday, then the Red Devils would need a win at East Lincoln and for Lincolnton to upset Maiden next week to forge a three-way tie. In this scenario, the Red Devils will also need North Lincoln to defeat Lincolnton this Friday. All of that would get Newton-Conover in via a tiebreaker.
For Maiden, a win over the next two weeks or a loss by East Lincoln puts the Blue Devils in as the league’s top playoff seed. The Blue Devils certainly would love to celebrate a playoff spot, and potentially a conference championship, on the Gurley Stadium turf.
But honestly, there is no incentive needed here. This is usually a bad-blood, hard-knocking, lay-it-all-on-the-field type of game, no matter the records. Maiden has won the last five to increase the series lead to 28-23-1 overall. The last four games between the two have come down to one possession, with last season’s contest a 29-28 double overtime thriller.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
West Iredell (0-5 overall, 0-5 NWF) at Hibriten (5-0, 4-0)
Barring a monumental upset, with a win on Thursday Hibriten will wrap up the conference title and complete a sweep of all four titles to be won during its time in the Northwestern Foothills. The only question for the Panthers is how much they want to play key members of their team for this game and the regular season finale next week at Patton. With the North Carolina High School Athletic Association using a random draw for seeds, there really is no incentive to play for a higher seed. So, it wouldn’t be a surprise for starters to get enough playing time to put the game away, and then turn the game over to the backups.
After a 49-0 whipping of East Burke last week, Hibriten has outscored the conference opposition 217-25. On the flip side, West Iredell has been outscored 188-37 after a 44-0 thumping by Bunker Hill last week. While nothing in sports is guaranteed, this could be a running-clock game in the second half. Hibriten has won all five games since 2013 with the closest margin at 67-39 in 2013.
Patton (1-4, 1-4) at Bunker Hill (4-1, 4-1)
With a win, Bunker Hill could wrap up the conference’s second automatic playoff berth, but the team will need a West Caldwell loss at Draughn to complete the task. Otherwise, the Bears will have to defeat the Wildcats next week on the road to assure the spot.
In facing Patton, the Bears will look to last season and recall that no opponent is a sure win, despite the records. In last season’s meeting in Morganton, Bunker Hill was 4-1 in the conference and had a chance to wrap up second place outright. However, a Patton team that was 3-6 overall surprised the Bears and beat them 36-35 in double overtime. In fact, Bunker Hill has yet to defeat Patton in four tries, the last three in Northwestern Foothills play.
Bunker Hill has won four in a row since losing to Hibriten to open the season. Last week, the Bears held a 37-0 lead at the half and after scoring a third-quarter TD, they played the final 18 minutes of the game in a running clock. Carson Elder had a near flawless night, completed 21-of 24 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns. Jay Abrams caught ten passes for a 170 yards and two scores.
Patton fell behind 17-0 by the half in the team’s last game at West Caldwell and went on to lose 24-15 in Gamewell. Quarterback Kalen Byrd threw for 232 yards in the game and ran for 68 more.
West Caldwell (3-2, 3-2) at Draughn (3-2, 3-2)
West Caldwell was 1-26 during a stretch from the final three games of 2017 through the first two games of this season. Under new coach Monte Simmons, West Caldwell suddenly has won three in a row and wormed its way into the state playoff picture. The Warriors do need a little help, however. Part of that is to get a Bunker Hill win over Patton, or a loss by East Burke over the next two weeks, as the Warriors would lose a two-way tiebreaker with East Burke. The Cavaliers defeated them in week one. Two wins by West Caldwell and a loss by East Burke, which would give the spot to the Warriors. A three-way tie involving East Burke, West Caldwell and Bunker Hill for second would lead to a draw for the playoffs.
Draughn can still get into the playoffs, but the Warriors must win their final two games and have Bunker Hill lose its final two, as the Wildcats lost to Bunker Hill earlier this season. The Wildcats nearly let a 15-point lead get away, but held on to defeat Fred T. Foard 25-17 and snap a two-game losing streak last week. Nigel Dula ran for 150 yards in the win. Draughn won last year’s contest 48-13 at West Caldwell and has won 4 of 5 in the series.
East Burke (3-2, 3-2) at Fred T. Foard (1-3, 1-3)
This game has intrigue for a couple of reasons involving East Burke. For playoff reasons, the Cavaliers must win this week and next against Draughn to have a shot at the postseason. Should the Cavaliers defeat Foard and get a loss by Bunker Hill, at the very least they’ll be in a draw for a playoff spot among three teams (Bunker Hill and West Caldwell), or in a tie with West Caldwell, in which the tiebreaker goes to East Burke. The Cavaliers lost to Bunker Hill and, thus, would lose a two-way tiebreaker to the Bears.
For personal reasons, East Burke’s head coach Derrick Minor will play Foard for the first time since resigning in what was called a “mutual decision” after the 2018 season. Under Minor, Foard led the Tigers to two playoff appearances and their first playoff win since 1982. East Burke is looking to rebound after back-to-back losses to Bunker Hill and Hibriten during which it was outscored 96-6.
Foard has lost three straight after an opening week win, the last coming at the hands of Draughn 25-17.
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Freedom (2-2, 2-1) at Watauga (4-0, 4-0)
With a win in its last conference game of this season, Watauga would close out a league title for the third year in a row and extend its conference win streak to 21 in a row. In what was supposed to be a rebuilding year after the loss of a large senior class, Watauga hasn’t skipped a beat with a 119-38 scoring margin in the four conference games. Senior Sebastian Best averages 103 yards a game on the ground.
Freedom has struggled to score consistently this season. The Patriots needed a defensive score to beat St. Stephens, needed a fourth quarter rally to outlast winless Hickory, and then scored just 18 total points while getting routed the last two games. Yet, if the Patriots find a way to get past Watauga, suddenly they have a shot to snatch the automatic bid for the playoffs among the 3A schools of the conference. They would need to defeat McDowell at home next week and have Alexander Central lose either to Hickory or at South Caldwell the final week.
Watauga has won four in a row in the series with last year’s 48-33 win in Morganton as the closest of the lot.
Hickory (0-5 overall, 0-4 NWC) at Alexander Central (3-2, 3-1)
Alexander Central still has a shot at the conference title. However, the Cougars will need to win out and have Freedom defeat Watauga to have a shot. Despite an early-season loss to Watauga, the Cougars would have the best conference record and look to close out the automatic bid at unbeaten South Caldwell. After struggling to score in the first two weeks, the Cougars have hummed right along lately, scoring 35 or more points in each of the last three weeks.
Injuries and inexperience has hampered Hickory all season and it showed in a 44-14 drubbing by South Caldwell last week. The Red Tornadoes have struggled to run the ball, averaging just under 45 yards per game.
St. Stephens (1-4, 0-4) at South Caldwell (2-1, 2-0)
South Caldwell has already clinched the conference’s only 4A bid for the state playoffs. However, South Caldwell certainly would like to continue to find a rhythm in order to prepare for the offseason. It’s hard to argue the Spartans haven’t done so to this point, as the team has scored 50 and 44 points the last two weeks. But those were against McDowell (2-3) and winless Hickory. South Caldwell missed games against Watauga and Freedom, so it’s hard to get a real sense of what they could be against higher quality defenses.
With two games missed, and a date with Alexander Central next week, and a quality playoff opponent after that, South Caldwell likely has kinks to work out before facing more competitive programs.
That doesn’t mean St. Stephens will play along with South Caldwell. Although St. Stephens is 1-4, the Indians haven’t rolled over in games. They gave Freedom all it wanted during the first win back in late January. Last week, St. Stephens held the lead in the fourth quarter before Alexander Central rallied to win. Actually, in recent years, the Indians have played well against South Caldwell. They scored 22 in the fourth quarter to snatch a 29-28 win last year and have won three of the last five. The Indians certainly will not be intimidated by the unbeaten Spartans.