Football preview: It's time to put up or shut up; key games highlight schedule

West Caldwell was 1-26 during a stretch from the final three games of 2017 through the first two games of this season. Under new coach Monte Simmons, West Caldwell suddenly has won three in a row and wormed its way into the state playoff picture. The Warriors do need a little help, however. Part of that is to get a Bunker Hill win over Patton, or a loss by East Burke over the next two weeks, as the Warriors would lose a two-way tiebreaker with East Burke. The Cavaliers defeated them in week one. Two wins by West Caldwell and a loss by East Burke, which would give the spot to the Warriors. A three-way tie involving East Burke, West Caldwell and Bunker Hill for second would lead to a draw for the playoffs.