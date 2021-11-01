Foard one win from state title match; powerful North Iredell team stands in way of Tigers

“Yep, we’re probably going to be seeing them four times,” recalled the Tigers coach upon seeing the playoff brackets nearly two weeks ago.

The two schools traded the top two slots in the 3A West all season long and it’s not hard to see why. Along with their records, the strength of schedule for both teams prepared them for the playoffs. Foard played the hardest schedule in the 3A West region, while North Iredell’s schedule was the sixth toughest. Looking at the opponent’s winning percentage, the two schools were tied for first in the region.

With the two schools meeting a fourth time this fall, the matchup is the latest installment of teacher against student. Coach Lombardi played collegiately at Lenoir-Rhyne under the tutelage of then-head coach Dave Markland, who is in his second season as the Raiders head coach.

“Me and Coach Markland have a great relationship,” said the Tigers fourth-year coach after her team defeated West Rowan on Saturday to advance to Tuesday’s match. “This is bittersweet getting to play him.”

With the mentorship comes a style played by Foard that is similar to what she learned in college, as well as what North Iredell brings to the floor.