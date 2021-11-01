Foard one win from state title match; powerful North Iredell team stands in way of Tigers

When the North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced the conference realignment for the four-year term that began this fall, fans of high school volleyball around the area drooled at the group of teams in the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference. Three conference champions from 2020-21 along with perennial title contenders in previous conferences were placed together. Indeed, seven of the eight teams from the conference were high enough in the RPI rankings used by the NCHSAA for playoff seeding to be placed among the 32 teams in the 3A West Region volleyball tournament.
Yet, there were two teams that stood tall above the rest: Fred T. Foard and North Iredell, which have won three state titles between them since 2017.
Foard’s head coach Meredith Lombardi looked at the slate of teams and knew what was to come.
“Coming into the season,” Lombardi said. “Knowing that they were in our conference, I’m like, ‘All right, we’re definitely going to be seeing them three times.’”
North Iredell and Foard did play three times with each winning regular season matches at home before the Raiders won the conference tournament championship in five sets, which gave them the 3A West No. 1 seed. As a second-place team, Foard got the No. 10 seed.
However, it seemed inevitable the two schools would meet again. Lombardi certainly thought so.
“Yep, we’re probably going to be seeing them four times,” recalled the Tigers coach upon seeing the playoff brackets nearly two weeks ago.
The two schools traded the top two slots in the 3A West all season long and it’s not hard to see why. Along with their records, the strength of schedule for both teams prepared them for the playoffs. Foard played the hardest schedule in the 3A West region, while North Iredell’s schedule was the sixth toughest. Looking at the opponent’s winning percentage, the two schools were tied for first in the region.
With the two schools meeting a fourth time this fall, the matchup is the latest installment of teacher against student. Coach Lombardi played collegiately at Lenoir-Rhyne under the tutelage of then-head coach Dave Markland, who is in his second season as the Raiders head coach.
“Me and Coach Markland have a great relationship,” said the Tigers fourth-year coach after her team defeated West Rowan on Saturday to advance to Tuesday’s match. “This is bittersweet getting to play him.”
With the mentorship comes a style played by Foard that is similar to what she learned in college, as well as what North Iredell brings to the floor.
“I think we do stuff very similar,” Lombardi explained in preparation for earlier matches. “I said, ‘We’re going to be a very similar team.’ We run a very similar offense. He’s got his clipboard and I’ve got mine telling everybody where to serve. Very similar mannerisms. I’m sure our practices are very similar, because what I got is from him. He’s been a great mentor to me, and he taught me a lot about the game.”
When the two take to the floor, Lombardi said there are the exchanges of pleasantries about families and school — anything but volleyball. But, once the match begins, it’s about her team beating his.
“When it’s game time, I don’t even look at him,” she said. “I just focus on the girls and get a feel of what they’re doing.”
3A WEST FINAL
No. 10 Fred T. Foard (26-3) at No. 1 North Iredell (25-1)
About Fred T. Foard (78-29 NCHSAA playoffs, 8 state titles (1995, 1996, 1997, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2019, 2020)
Coach: Meredith Lombardi (101-7, fourth season at Foard)
Roster: MB: Martina Foster, Sr., Averie Dale, Jr.; OH: Trinity Tramel, Sr., Laney Craig, Jr., Taylor Ramseur, So.; S: Haley Johnston, Sr., Sarah Lingle, Sr., Hailey Allison, So., Camryn Partin, So.; L: Lyndsie Warren, Sr.; DS: Maya Beatty, Jr., Natigan Crutchfield, Jr., Zoie Cloninger, So.
Playoff schedule: 10/23 vs. No. 23 Ledford (3-0); 10/26 vs. No. 26 Smoky Mountain (3-0); 10/28 at No. 2 West Henderson (3-2); 10/30 at No. 3 West Rowan (3-0).
About North Iredell (51-26 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles (2008, 2017)
Coach: Dave Markland (38-2, second season at North Iredell)
Roster: OH: Skylar Bolin, Jr. Adryan Hoots, Jr., Emma Norris, Jr., Madeline Sigmon, Jr., Eliza Jenkins, So., Kayden Gaither, Fr., Emma White, Fr.; MB: Emily Campbell, Jr., Hadyn Crawford, So., Kaden Flowers, Fr., George-Anne Johnson, Fr.; RS: Lilly Haines, Jr.; S: Ailena Mykins, Jr., Megyn Gaither, Fr.; L: Tilley Collins, Jr.; DS: Breanna Gibson, Sr.
Playoff schedule: 10/23 vs. No. 32 West Charlotte (3-0); vs. 10/26 vs. No. 17 Pisgah (3-0); 10/28 vs. No. 9 Ashe Co. (3-0); 10/30 vs. No. 4 Kings Mountain (3-0)
Recent series history: Prior to North Iredell taking two of three this season, Foard won the previous match 3-1 in 2019. From 2010 to 2015, North Iredell swept all four matches.
Next up: 3A East Region winner No. 1 Cedar Ridge (29-2) or No. 2 J.H. Rose (24-3)
4A WEST FINAL
No. 3 Watauga (22-4) at No. 1 Ardrey Kell (30-1)
About Watauga (67-28 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Kim Pryor
Roster: OH: Amber Chiarolanzio, Sr., Maggie Combs, Jr., Caroline Farthing, Jr., Brooke Scheffler, Jr.; MB: Bethany Pryor, Sr., Lydia Rothrock, Sr., Faith Watson, Jr. Kate McCullough, So.; S: Brelyn Sturgill, Sr., Megan Patton, Sr.; L: Kenzie Baldwin, Jr.; DS: Kate Dailey, Sr., Brooke Jones, Sr., Sadie Sharpe, Jr., Evie Robbins, So.
Playoff schedule: 10/23 vs. No. 30 Porter Ridge (3-0); 10/26 vs. No. 19 Mallard Creek (3-0); 10/28 vs. No. 6 Western Guilford (3-0); 10/30 at No. 2 TC Roberson (3-0)
At last, the Pioneers broke through the state quarterfinal barrier and return to the regional final for the first time since 2016. It's their third visit to this round since 2011 and now they seek their first state title match since 1998.
Watauga advanced with a sweep at T.C. Roberson last Saturday, which was their second win there in two weeks, after having ended the Rams' perfect regular season.
Junior outside hitters Caroline Farthing and Brooke Scheffler lead the attack at the net with a kill rate of over 40 percent of their attempts. Brelyn Sturgill and Megan Patton combine for 10 assists per set. Four players have more than 200 digs this season, led by Kenzie Baldwin.
The Pioneers have played a tough schedule with the three of their four losses coming to 3A West finalists North Iredell and Foard (twice), and the team it beat twice in the past two weeks, TC Roberson.
About Ardrey Kell (28-13 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title 2012)
Coach: Zoe Bell
Roster: OH: Kailey Keough, Sr., Alexis Shelton, Sr., Bailey Grogan, Jr., Torrie Phelps, Jr., Katherine Snyder, Jr., Meniya Person, So., Loryn Smith, So., Layla King, Fr; MB: Reese Yankie, Sr., Lindsay Smith, Jr., Victoria Kasanganay, So., Jaycie Rabon, So., Avery Taylor, So.; RS: Layla Hassell, Sr.; S: Sarah Ransom, Sr., Estella Sawyer, Sr., Melanie Baker, Jr., Camryn Shelton, So.; L: Alexis Beeman, Jr., Giovana Salinas, Jr., Erin Wholley, So.
This is the fourth regional final for the school. The Knights have won all three prior regional visits, including the 4A West final in 2019. Ardrey Kell lost just the one match this season, which came against 4A East finalist D.H. Conley in four sets. The Knights have won 21 straight since. Alexis Shelton leads Ardrey Kell in kills with over 50 percent of her attempts racking up points. Estella Sawyer leads the team in assists with Giovana Salinas approaching the 300-dig mark for the season.
Series history: Ardrey Kell swept Watauga 3-0 in the only match played back in 2011
Next up: 4A East Region winner No. 1 D.H. Conley (25-2) or No. 2 Green Level (25-1)