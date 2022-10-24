Foard, Hickory, Maiden seek playoff wins in state volleyball tournament

It was a good first round, as 10 of the 16 area teams that entered the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state volleyball playoffs won matches in Saturday’s first round. Four of the six eliminated teams were ousted by conference foes.

The friendly-fire matches left five of the seven teams from of the Western Foothills 3A, as well as half of the four Northwestern 3A/4A teams. Maiden and Patton are the last two teams remaining in the 2A bracket. Draughn, the lone 1A school from the area, advanced with a win.

Here is a thumbnail look at the 10 matches involving area conference teams, all scheduled for Tuesday.

4A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

No. 18 Mallard Creek (18-8) at No. 2 Watauga (21-2), 7 p.m.

Watauga: (Northwestern 3A/4A Conference champion, 68-39 NCHSAA playoff)

Coach: Kim Pryor

Key players: OH: Caroline Farthing (Appalachian State commit) Sr.; Brooke Scheffler (Furman commit) Sr. RS: Faith Watson, Sr. S: Cam Norris, So. L: Kenzie Baldwin, Sr.

Brooke Scheffler had 20 kills and Caroline Farthing added 13 to send the Pioneers to a sweep of Alexander Central in the first round. Kenzie Baldwin had a strong game on the backline with 25 digs, and Camryn Norris had 22 assists. The win was at least the seventeenth straight in the first round. (NCHSAA has brackets only to 2006.) A victory on Tuesday would put Watauga in the Sweet 16 for the eighth straight season.

Mallard Creek: (Wildcard qualifier, 11-10 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Kimmy Kwok

Key players: Ryan Hunter, So.; Reagan Chisholm, Jr.; Ava Humphries, Sr.; Makenzie Taylor, Jr.

Hunter leads the Mavericks in kills, aces and blocks. She is second in digs. Taylor runs the offense with 5.2 assists per set. The Mavericks rallied from a 2-1 set deficit to win a five-set match at Charlotte Catholic on Saturday. A win on Tuesday would put Mallard Creek into the round-of-16 for the first time since 2018.

Series history: Watauga swept the Mavericks in the second round of state playoffs a year ago.

Next up: No. 10 Marvin Ridge (22-7) or No. 7 Grimsley (20-5)

3A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

No. 16 Franklin (17-8) at No. 1 North Iredell (28-0), 6 p.m.

North Iredell: (Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference champions, 53-27 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles (2008, 2017))

Coach: Dave Markland

Key players: OH: Emma Norris, Sr. (East Carolina commit); Madeline Sigmon, Sr. (Alabama-Birmingham commit); S: Ailena Mykins, Sr.; Tilley Collins (Queens University commit); MB: Kaydan Flowers, So.; Emily Campbell, Sr. (Anderson University commit).

With three Division I commits, the 3A’s top-ranked team had no problem taking down a 3-15 West Charlotte team, giving up nine total points during the sweep. A win puts the Raiders into the round-of-16 for the third year in a row.

Franklin: (Wildcard qualifier, 21-26 NCHSAAA playoffs)

Coach: Bekah Brooks

Key players: MH: Tori Ensley, Sr. OH: Cali Queen, Sr.; Andrea Terrell, Sr. S: McCall Sanders, Jr.

Ensley leads the team in kills, blocks and digs. Sanders averages five assists per set. The Panthers swept Carson in the first round on Saturday and now look for their first Sweet 16 visit since playing for the 3A West title in 2011.

Series history: North Iredell swept the Panthers in the 3A West final back in 2011.

Next up: No. 25 Lake Norman Charter (12-10) or No. 24 Pisgah (14-10)

No. 10 Fred T. Foard (19-7) at No. 7 Oak Grove (17-8), 6 p.m.

Fred T. Foard: (Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference runner-up, 79-30 NCHSAA playoffs, 8 state titles (last 2020))

Coach: Meredith Lombardi

Key players: S/MH: Avery Dale, Sr. (Lenoir-Rhyne commit). OH: Laney Craig (CVCC commit); Maya Beatty, Sr. MH: Taylor Ramseur, Jr. L: Natigan Crutchfield, Sr.

Beatty led the team with 13 kills, and Dale added 12 more for the Tigers in the sweep of South Rowan in the first round. Dale (19 assists) and Camryn Partin split setter duties and dished out 37 assists. Crutchfield led defensively with 11 digs. A win on Tuesday puts Foard in the Sweet 16 for the sixth year in a row.

Oak Grove: (Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference champion, 1-3 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Lynne Rausch

Key players: Ciara Major, So. Bella Grieser, Sr. Georgia Barnett, So. Olivia Dixon, Jr., Tatum Tesh, Jr.

Major and Grieser each have over 200 kills for the Grizzlies this season. Tesh sets the offense at over eight assists per set. Playing in the school’s sixth varsity season, Oak Grove picked off its first playoff win in four tries on Saturday with a sweep of Smoky Mountain.

Next up: No. 18 Hickory (11-13) or No. 2 West Rowan (22-3)

No. 14 East Lincoln (13-8) at No. 3 Kings Mountain (25-2), 6 p.m.

East Lincoln: (Wildcard qualifier, 14-19 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Stacy Possert

Key players: S: Katie Cook Sr.; OH Kendall Fisher Sr.; Alexa Dos Santos, Jr. MB: Madison Self Sr, Hailey McFadden, So.

Cook served up four of the team’s nine aces to help lead the Mustangs in a sweep of conference rival St. Stephens in the first round. East Lincoln shut down the Indians attack with 12 blocks. Fisher had four. The Mustangs are looking to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2018.

Kings Mountain: (Big South 3A Conference champion, tournament champion, 43-33 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles, 1998, 2001)

Coach: Heather Pasour

Key players: OH: Meile Songalia, Jr.; MH: Myracle Davis, Jr.; L: Caroline Barber, Sr. S: Camden Pasour, Fr.

Songalia and Davis combine to average 10 kills per set. Pasour leads the team in assists and aces. The Mountaineers enter Tuesday’s match with 17 wins in a row.

Series history: Kings Mountain has swept three matches against East Lincoln over the last two seasons.

Next up: No. 27 North Lincoln (10-14) or No. 11 West Henderson (23-6)

No. 18 Hickory (11-13) at No. 2 West Rowan (22-3), 6 p.m.

Hickory: (Wildcard qualifier 23-18 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Jason Stephens

Key players: OH: Ellie Eichman, Sr. MH: Sage Boston, So.; S: Sami Gambill, Jr. DS: Angela Castillo, Sr.; Ava Hines, Jr. L: Ali Rose, So.

Eichman leads the Red Tornadoes in kills, with Gambill setting the offense with over 500 assists this season. In Saturday’s win, Hickory played its seventh five-set match, the second against West Iredell. This time, the Red Tornadoes outlasted the Warriors with the fifth set coming down to a 17-15 final. A win on Tuesday returns Hickory to the round-of-16 for the second time since 2016.

West Rowan: (South Piedmont 3A champion, Tournament champion, 13-12 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Jan Dowling

Key players: OH: Emma Clarke, Jr.; MH: Anna Grace Blackledge, Sr. S: Ashlee Ennis, Sr.

Clarke and Blackledge lead the Falcons, each with over 200 kills this season. Ennis leads the team in sets and digs. A bottom-of-the standings team prior to Dowling’s arrival as coach, the Falcons have 10 of the program’s 13 playoff wins since 2017, reaching the Sweet 16 three teams and a West final in 2018. They were eliminated by Foard in the state quarterfinals last season.

Series history: West Rowan swept Hickory in this same round a year ago.

Next up: No. 10 Fred T. Foard (19-7) or No. 7 Oak Grove (17-8)

No. 27 North Lincoln (9-14) at No. 11 West Henderson (23-6), 6 p.m.

North Lincoln: (Wildcard qualifier, 10-17 NCHSAA)

Coach: Grace Vinson

Key players: OH: Mackenzie Griffie, Jr. L: Aubrie Cada, Sr.

Although just 3-11 in the Western Foothills 3A, the Knights earned a spot in the playoffs by virtue of a strong strength of schedule. The hard schedule proved helpful, as North Lincoln swept Mid-State 3A Conference champion Rockingham County, breaking its 11-game winning streak, to advance to round two for the first time since 2018.

West Henderson: (Mountain 7 3A Conference co-champion, 99-34 NCHSAA playoffs, 5 state titles, last 2008)

Coach: Tiffany Lowrance

Key players: MH: Emma Bryson, So.; MH: Isabella Baylor, So.; Payton Brown, Sr. D: Mia Christ, Sr.; S: Carley Raleigh, Sr.

Raleigh leads the team in assists and aces. Bryson and Baylor have combined for over 600 kills. One of the signature programs in the state, a win on Tuesday would mean the team had reached 100 playoff wins. That total would match county rival Hendersonville for the most in the NCHSAA.

Next up: No. 14 East Lincoln (13-8) or No. 3 Kings Mountain (25-2)

No. 12 Forestview (15-3) at No. 5 Ashe County (15-2), 6 p.m.

Ashe County: (Northwestern 3A bid, 8-14 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Kristi Powers

Key players: OH: Paige Overcash, Jr.; Emmi Cheek, Jr. S: Alexis Rollins, So. L. Emily Ramirez, Sr.

After losing the first set, Ashe County won three straight to put away conference rival Hibriten and advance to the second round. Overcash dominated the match with 28 kills and Cheek added 11 more. The Huskies frustrated opposing hitters with 88 digs. A win would put Ashe County into the Sweet 16 for the second time in two seasons.

Forestview: (Big South 3A runner-up, 4-13 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Lauren Harris

Key players: OH: Emma Thornburg, Sr. MH: Laura Mullins, Jr. L: Anna Sprague, Sr. S: Lily Harmon, Sr.

Harmon leads the team in assists and has 84 aces in 18 matches. Mullins leads in blocks and is second in kills behind Thornburg. The Jaguars ended conference rival Crest’s season with a 3-1 win on Saturday. It was the program’s first playoff win since 2016 and just the fourth overall.

Next up: No. 13 East Rowan (20-5) or No. 4 North Henderson (23-3-1)

2A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

No. 23 North Stanly (14-10) at No. 7 Maiden (20-6), 6 p.m.

Maiden: (Catawba Valley 2A co-champions, tournament champion, 27-25 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Marsha Davis

Key Players: OH: Payton Miller; Ilysa Barr; Emily Dover. S: Annalee Smith. L: Parker Sweet; DS: Kennedie Noble

Barr and Miller each had 17 kills and combined for 27 digs to lead the Blue Devils in a first-round win over Hendersonville. Smith had 35 assists in setting the offense and added 16 digs. Aleah Ikard had 11 assists and 11 digs. A win on Tuesday would put Maiden into the Sweet 16 for sixth time in nine seasons.

North Stanly: (Wildcard qualifier, 5-13 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Daniel Galloway

Key players: OH: Shalyn Bell, So.; Allie Morgan, So.; MH: Aniston Talbert, Jr.; S: Caroline Vanhoy, Sr; Kylie Speight, So.

Vanhoy and Speight split setter duties for the Comets, combining for nearly nine assists per set. Bell and Talbert have each cleared 200 kills for the season. Talbert also leads the team with 51 aces. As a group, North Stanly has seven players with more than 20 aces. The Comets upset East Gaston in a sweep in the first round. A win puts them into the Sweet 16 for the second time in school history, the first as a 2A school.

Next up: No. 15 East Davidson (21-4) or No. 2 Southwestern Randolph (24-3)

No. 16 Patton (16-6) at No. 1 McMichael (32-3), 6 p.m.

Patton: (Wildcard qualifier, 8-10 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Cynthia Powell

Key Players: OH/S: Izora Gragg, Sr. (University of Greensboro commit); S: Christina Skelly, Sr. DS: Piper Atkins, Jr.

Gragg led the offense with 18 kills and the defense with 14 digs during Patton’s sweep of West Stokes in the first round. Kinley Attaway had 19 assists with Skelly chipping in 12 more. Gragg is the team leader in kills, aces and digs. The Panthers are looking to reach the round-of-16 for the third time in four seasons with a win on Tuesday.

McMichael: (Mid-State 2A Conference champion, tournament champion, 30-28 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Marcia Woods

Key players: Jenna Rosenbaum, So.; Kacey Gore, Jr.; S: Bianka Sola, So.

Sola quarterbacks the offense from the setter position, averaging 9.2 assists per set. The Phoenix have four players with 40 or more aces this season, led by Rosenbaum’s 96. Rosenbaum also leads the way in kills. McMichael advanced with a sweep of Trinity on Saturday. The Phoenix lone loss in a five-set match came against 4A West No. 1 seed Reagan. McMichael seeks its sixth straight trip to the Sweet 16. It has lost to the eventual state champs two years in a row, including the 2A state final in the 2020-21 season.

Next up: No. 9 West Davidson (18-10) or No. 8 Mt. Pleasant (16-10)

1A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

No. 9 Draughn (14-9) at No. 8 Piedmont Community Charter (16-2), 7 p.m.

Draughn: (Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference champions, 7-12 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Jamie Ward

Key players: Bella Williams, Sr. (CCC&TI signee)

Fresh off winning the outright conference championship last Tuesday, the Wildcats earned the first playoff win in six seasons by sweeping Swain County in the first round. A win on Tuesday would place them into the Sweet 16 for only the second time, following a 2013 appearance.

Piedmont Community: (Metro 8 1A Conference Champion, tournament champion, 3-2 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Sam Schmidt

The Patriots dropped the first set in the first round, but swept the remaining sets to send Avery County out of the tournament. Piedmont has just three playoff wins, the others coming a year ago to reach the round-of-16.

Next up: No. 16 Christ the King (12-11) or No. 1 Union Academy (23-2)