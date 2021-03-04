Foard blanks Bunker Hill; sews up playoff berth

Particularly active was Irvin Martinez-Villa, who put four shots on goal over the first 24 minutes. Martinez-Villa was finally rewarded with a tally, as he picked off a clearing header by Bunker Hill and drilled it into the goal from the top of the 18-yard box.

Despite the four goals allowed, Bears’ goalkeeper Conner Mejia kept his team in the match with several spectacular saves. His best came in the 34th minute when Mejia made an acrobatic dive to his left to deflect a penalty kick by Erik Leal.

But the onslaught by the Tigers was too much. In the 52nd minute, Josue Leal ran under a long, lobbed pass from Michael Betancourt. Leal met the pass in stride about 15 yards out and his low shot squirted away from Mejia and into the goal.

Foard finished off the scoring in the 59th minute when Carlos Erazo-Rojo banged home a shot from about 35 yards out in the center of the field.

With four goals scored by four different players, Goforth appreciates the versatility of his team to mix up the attack.