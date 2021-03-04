Foard blanks Bunker Hill; sews up playoff berth

Fred T. Foard dominated Wednesday’s Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference boys soccer match and clinched a postseason spot after a 4-0 win over Bunker Hill.
The Tigers improved to 10-1 with three matches to play and sewed up a berth in the 2A state playoffs after West Caldwell was blitzed 8-0 by Hibriten and dropped to 5-5. Foard will join Hibriten as the conference’s two automatic qualifiers for the playoffs. Yet to be determined is which team will go as the first-place or second-place squad. Barring an upset, Hibriten (12-0) will host the Tigers for the conference title. Foard has two other matches with West Caldwell – the first scheduled for Thursday – while Hibriten has a match against winless Draughn to close out the season next Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Foard dominated the match with the majority of the play taking place on the Bears (4-6) side of the field. Unofficially, the Tigers outshot Bunker Hill 17-3 with the Bears’ first shot coming on a free kick near midfield in the 33rd minute.
The Tigers scored on the first rush at the net when Jacob Faherty sent a crossing pass to Jordan Del Pilar, who was stationed to the right of the post and tapped the ball into the goal.
“The fact that we were able to score on the first opportunity that we had,” said Foard’s head coach Scott Goforth. “That, is what I would say, is what I welcomed most tonight.”
Particularly active was Irvin Martinez-Villa, who put four shots on goal over the first 24 minutes. Martinez-Villa was finally rewarded with a tally, as he picked off a clearing header by Bunker Hill and drilled it into the goal from the top of the 18-yard box.
Despite the four goals allowed, Bears’ goalkeeper Conner Mejia kept his team in the match with several spectacular saves. His best came in the 34th minute when Mejia made an acrobatic dive to his left to deflect a penalty kick by Erik Leal.
But the onslaught by the Tigers was too much. In the 52nd minute, Josue Leal ran under a long, lobbed pass from Michael Betancourt. Leal met the pass in stride about 15 yards out and his low shot squirted away from Mejia and into the goal.
Foard finished off the scoring in the 59th minute when Carlos Erazo-Rojo banged home a shot from about 35 yards out in the center of the field.
With four goals scored by four different players, Goforth appreciates the versatility of his team to mix up the attack.
“That’s what I appreciate about this team is that the goals from night to night are spread around the team,” explained Goforth. “It’s not just one person scoring all the goals, having a main player, whose job it is to score. It’s helpful for us that multiple guys get involved.”