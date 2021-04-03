Devil of a matchup: Maiden turns Newton-Conover mistakes into points, thumps Red Devils

After stopping the Blue Devils on downs near midfield, Newton-Conover looked ready to answer the initial score. Allan Shade was the workhorse, with five carries on the team’s next seven plays. His running led the Red Devils to the Maiden 10 yard line. But a handoff between Shade and quarterback Justice Craig was fumbled. The Blue Devils recovered.

From there, Maiden went 89 yards on 12 plays for the second touchdown. The big play was a 48-yard pass from Ethan Rhodes to Chris Culliver. Rhodes finished off the drive with a bootleg for a 6-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Maiden attempted a two-point conversion that was stopped. Maiden led 13-0.

Maiden’s defense was able to effectively slow Allan Shade. The Red Devils’ feature back entered the matchup averaging 214 yards per game. Maiden held the senior to 24 yards in the first half and 111 for the contest. Forty-one of those came on the final drive with the game already decided.

“We knew we had to stop 24 (Shade) and make them throw it,” said Byrne. “All week, it was focus on 24. Where is he at? All eyes on 24. Not that we’re selling out to it, but we wanted to hold him. We knew he was going to get his yards. … The defense is playing great, and the kids believe in what we’re doing defensively, and it shows.”