Dellinger, Smith qualify for B.A.S.S. college nationals

This is the second time that Dellinger and Smith have qualified for the B.A.S.S. College National Championship.

“Lake Hartwell has been really good to us,” Smith said. “We've fished two Bassmaster tournaments at Lake Hartwell and qualified at both of them. We had the best three days of practice I think we've ever had, but the last day of practice was a struggle. The fish we found in practice had moved so we had to come up with a new plan on the first day of the tournament. We were lucky in the first day and managed to find ourselves in the top 50.”

Dellinger and Smith were in 44th place after day one of the event, catching 11 pounds, 15 ounces in their five-bass limit, but a big second day of competition, which included a five-bass limit of 14 pounds, 13 ounces, helped push the duo into the top 20 and a national tournament berth.

“We knew we would have to do a lot better the second day to make the cut,” Smith said. “Our bite really depended on the sun, and the sun didn't come out until about 2.5 hours until we were due in for the weigh in. We really struggled the first half on day two, but found a rhythm and scraped up just enough to get us in the cut. We fished hard all week and got rewarded with a top 20 finish.”