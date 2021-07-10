Delayed Crawdads game to be played Saturday night

Although the Hickory Crawdads hoped to extend their longest winning streak of the season Friday night, they had to wait another day when their game with the Winston-Salem Dash was rained out at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem.

Heavy rain moved into the area just before the scheduled 7 p.m. start on Friday. Hickory, which had won the first three of the six-game series with the Dash, looked to build out its four-game win streak with a doubleheader Saturday at Winston-Salem. Scheduled first pitch was set for 4:30 p.m., with the nightcap to follow approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one.