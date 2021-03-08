CVCC women trounce Fayetteville Tech 107-38

The 19th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team trounced host Fayetteville Tech on Saturday afternoon, winning 107-38 at Reid Ross Classic School.

Camari Jeter led the Red Hawks (7-1, 5-1 in Region 10) with a team-high 18 points.

Jeter was one of five Red Hawks who reached double figures in scoring in Saturday’s game, including A.J. Davis with 15 points, Essence Sumner with 14 points and Tre’zha Muhammad and Makayla Weaver with 11 points each.

CVCC erupted to take a 47-12 lead at halftime paced by 12 points from Davis and six points from Sumner.

Continuing its push for points to pad its lead in the second half, Catawba Valley scored 32 points during the third quarter against the Trojans on its way to the 69-point conference victory.

UP NEXT

The CVCC women’s basketball team returns to action on Wednesday for a road contest against Patrick Henry Community College. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. in Martinsville, Va.