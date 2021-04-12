CVCC takes 3 from Wake Tech over weekend; Red Hawks now 29-7

The sixth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team recorded its fifth-straight conference series sweep, defeating host Wake Tech in all three games played this past weekend.
With the victories, the Red Hawks improve to 29-7 overall on the season and 16-2 in conference play.
Game one: No. 6 Catawba Valley 10, Wake Tech 3
Behind a pair of four-RBI days from first baseman James Hinson and designated hitter Zack Summerville, the Red Hawks took the opening game of the series on Saturday afternoon at Ting Stadium.
Hinson went 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and a home run, while Summerville registered a team-high four hits, including a double and a home run. As a team, the Red Hawks recorded 15 hits — their 22nd game this season with 10 or more hits.
Second baseman Chandler Blackwelder also recorded two hits, including a triple, and drove in an RBI for CVCC.
On the mound, the Red Hawks’ Jonah Milchuck earned the victory, improving to 2-0 on the season. Milchuck, who relieved starter Jordan Davis in the sixth inning, allowed four hits and struck out three batters in four innings.
Game two: No. 6 Catawba Valley 11, Wake Tech 2
The Red Hawks scored all 11 of their runs in the second, third and fourth innings, cruising to a seven-inning victory in game two against the Eagles on Saturday.
Leadoff hitter Chandler Blackwelder tallied a team-best three hits and four RBI for Catawba Valley, while third baseman Jordan Montgomery went 2-for-3 with a triple, home runs and three RBI.
CVCC starting pitcher Andrew Dye improved to 4-1 on the season. Dye allowed four hits, one earned run, three walks and struck out nine batters in six innings of work.
Game three: No. 6 Catawba Valley 13, Wake Tech 5
Down 5-3 after six complete innings, the Red Hawks scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh inning to take game three of the series in run-rule fashion and secure the Region 10 sweep on Sunday.
Four Red Hawks hit home runs in the contest, including second baseman Chandler Blackwelder, first baseman James Hinson, designated hitter Will Samuelson and catcher Jackie Jimenez.
Samuelson, who also recorded a triple in the contest, led Catawba Valley with four RBI, while Blackwelder drove in three runs.
Red Hawk pitcher Noah Carter earned his second win of the season after replacing starter Mason Herbert in the sixth inning, and reliever Cooper Sain closed out Sunday’s finale for Catawba Valley, striking out two of the three batters he faced to seal the run-rule win.
The CVCC baseball team returns to action on Tuesday for a single nine-inning game at Spartanburg Methodist. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.