CVCC takes 3 from Wake Tech over weekend; Red Hawks now 29-7

The sixth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team recorded its fifth-straight conference series sweep, defeating host Wake Tech in all three games played this past weekend.

With the victories, the Red Hawks improve to 29-7 overall on the season and 16-2 in conference play.

Game one: No. 6 Catawba Valley 10, Wake Tech 3

Behind a pair of four-RBI days from first baseman James Hinson and designated hitter Zack Summerville, the Red Hawks took the opening game of the series on Saturday afternoon at Ting Stadium.

Hinson went 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and a home run, while Summerville registered a team-high four hits, including a double and a home run. As a team, the Red Hawks recorded 15 hits — their 22nd game this season with 10 or more hits.

Second baseman Chandler Blackwelder also recorded two hits, including a triple, and drove in an RBI for CVCC.

On the mound, the Red Hawks’ Jonah Milchuck earned the victory, improving to 2-0 on the season. Milchuck, who relieved starter Jordan Davis in the sixth inning, allowed four hits and struck out three batters in four innings.

Game two: No. 6 Catawba Valley 11, Wake Tech 2

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}