CVCC softball squad drops pair of one-run games versus Patrick Henry

Playing for the first time in two weeks due to postponements, the Catawba Valley Community College softball team lost a pair of heartbreaking one-run conference games on the road to Patrick Henry Community College on Saturday afternoon.
The Red Hawks’ record now stands at 15-9 overall and 6-6 in Region 10 play.
Game one: Patrick Henry 3, Catawba Valley 2 (eight innings)
Trailing 2-0 in the game’s closing innings, the Patriots tied the game in the seventh and walked it off in the eighth inning to earn the come-from-behind conference win against the Red Hawks in game one of the set.
Catawba Valley took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning on a two-run home run by shortstop Grace Andrews, which scored herself and Payton Goble, who had singled earlier in the inning.
Patrick Henry rallied in the seventh inning to tie the game, scoring two runs on a solo home run by Elizabeth Parrish, a triple by Emily Fugate and an RBI ground out by Dori Hicks.
The Patriots used three-straight at the start of the eighth inning to load the bases before a sac fly from Makenzie Wilmoth plated the game-winning run.
CVCC starting pitcher Cali Hinnant tossed a complete game, allowing five hits, two walks and striking out eight batters.
Game two: Patrick Henry 7, Catawba Valley 6 (seven innings)
In a back-and-forth game two, the Patriots once again proved to be the spoiler for the Red Hawks in another walk-off win.
The Red Hawks took a quick 4-0 lead in Saturday’s second game by scoring two runs in the top of the first inning on a two-run single by Cali Hinnant, and they added two more runs in the top of the third inning on a two-run home run by Grace Andrews — her second homer of the day.
The Patriots rallied to score six runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to take a 6-4 lead.
CVCC responded with two runs of its own in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game at 6-6. Hinnant connected on a leadoff double to start the sixth inning, catcher Kylie Lapham recorded an RBI triple and first baseman Cora Olivares tallied an RBI single.
However, Patrick Henry once again rallied late, getting two runners into scoring position with just one out before Sydney Kresinske connected on the game-winning RBI single.
Red Hawk starting pitcher Payton Goble tossed four innings before being relieved by Hinnant in the fifth. Goble allowed eight hits, three walks and struck out one batter, while Hinnant allowed two hits and one walk.