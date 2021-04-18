CVCC softball squad drops pair of one-run games versus Patrick Henry

Game two: Patrick Henry 7, Catawba Valley 6 (seven innings)

In a back-and-forth game two, the Patriots once again proved to be the spoiler for the Red Hawks in another walk-off win.

The Red Hawks took a quick 4-0 lead in Saturday’s second game by scoring two runs in the top of the first inning on a two-run single by Cali Hinnant, and they added two more runs in the top of the third inning on a two-run home run by Grace Andrews — her second homer of the day.

The Patriots rallied to score six runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to take a 6-4 lead.

CVCC responded with two runs of its own in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game at 6-6. Hinnant connected on a leadoff double to start the sixth inning, catcher Kylie Lapham recorded an RBI triple and first baseman Cora Olivares tallied an RBI single.

However, Patrick Henry once again rallied late, getting two runners into scoring position with just one out before Sydney Kresinske connected on the game-winning RBI single.

Red Hawk starting pitcher Payton Goble tossed four innings before being relieved by Hinnant in the fifth. Goble allowed eight hits, three walks and struck out one batter, while Hinnant allowed two hits and one walk.