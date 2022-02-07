CVCC snags win; Shad Thomas scores 29 in victory

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team extended its winning streak to four games on Sunday with an 88-69 conference victory against Bryant & Stratton at the Tarlton Complex.

Shad Thomas paced the Red Hawks (14-8, 10-5) with a career-high 29 points — his sixth 20-point scoring performance this season.

CVCC teammates Nasim Fuller and Anthony Allen also reached double figures in scoring with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Catawba Valley scored the first 11 points of Sunday’s Region 10 tilt and led 43-29 at halftime. Thomas led all scorers at the half with 12 points while Fuller wasn’t far behind with 11 points.

The Bobcats were able to close the gap within six points, but could get no further as the Red Hawks pulled away for their sixth win in their past seven games.