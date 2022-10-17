CVCC runners set personal bests; gear up for season with race in SC

The Catawba Valley Community College cross country team competed in its fifth meet of the season Saturday, racing in the Upstate Invite at the Millikan Research Center at Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The Red Hawks’ Allison Beard was one of two CVCC runners to set a new personal best at the event. Beard completed her 5K in a time of 28:05.8.

Teammate Nick Shull joined Beard in setting a new personal best time. Shull completed his 8K with a time of 37:38.1.

This is the second-straight meet that a Catawba Valley Community College cross country runner has set a new personal best time.

“Another meet for our runners and two new personal records,” Shawn Fountain, Catawba Valley cross country head coach, said. “Nick Shull and Allison Beard improved times to make a new personal record. This meet is a great warm up for our conference championship in two weeks. We expect to do very well.”

Preston Rutledge paced the Red Hawk male runners for the second meet in a row, finishing his 8K in a time of 33:36.6. Ryan Eblen wasn’t far behind, completing his 8K in 34:11.7.

Up next for the Catawba Valley Community College cross country team is the Region 10 Championships, which are being held at the same venue — Millikan Research Center — on Saturday, Oct. 29.