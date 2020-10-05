CVCC Red Hawks release preseason basketball schedules

HICKORY, N.C. — The Catawba Valley Community College men’s and women’s basketball programs have officially released their fall preseason schedules, which include a total of seven contests — six of them at home.

Coming off its second-straight regular-season conference championship, the Red Hawk women’s basketball program starts its preseason on Oct. 22 in a home scrimmage against Carolina Christian. Game time is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex.

The Red Hawks men’s basketball team, which is coming off its second-straight 22-win season including a program record 17 conference victories, holds its first scrimmage on Nov. 14 against cross-county rival Caldwell. Game time is set for 1 p.m.

In total, the CVCC women’s basketball program will participate in four preseason scrimmages, including three of them at home — Nov. 9 versus Montreat JV and Nov. 21 vs. Spartanburg Methodist.

The Red Hawks women’s basketball team will also be on the road Nov. 15 at Belmont Abbey JV (7 p.m.).

All of the Red Hawks men’s basketball team’s scrimmages are home, including Nov. 18 versus Spartanburg Methodist (6:30 p.m.) and Nov. 21 against Sandhills (1 p.m.).

Spectators will not be allowed for the scrimmages but games will be streamed on the Red Hawks’ athletic website at www.gocvcc.com/stream.