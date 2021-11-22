CVCC men notch win over Johnston Community College; next game is Tuesday

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team won its Region 10 opener on Saturday afternoon, defeating visiting Johnston Community College 77-72 at the Tarlton Complex.

Nasim Fuller paced the Red Hawks (2-2, 1-0 in Region 10) with a team-high 19 points, Demetrius Washington added 13 points and nine rebounds and Shad Thomas recorded a double double off the bench with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

It was an up and down first half for Catawba Valley, which led by as many as seven points and trailed by as many as 11 points. CVCC trailed 37-34 at halftime against the Jaguars (3-2, 1-2) with Fuller leading the Red Hawks at the break with 12 points.

Tied 44-44 with 15 minutes left in the second half, Catawba Valley went on a 12-4 run to gain control of Saturday’s Region opener.

The Jaguars made a run late behind a barrage of 3-pointers, but the Red Hawks were able to make key free throws down the stretch to hold on for the five-point conference win.

The CVCC men’s basketball team returns to action on Tuesday for a road non-conference contest against Caldwell CC&TI. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. in Hudson.