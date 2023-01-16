CVCC guard scores career-high 20 points; Red Hawks roll past Cougars

Behind a career-high performance from sophomore guard Rylie Hogg, the Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team earned a 67-38 victory against Central Carolina on Sunday afternoon at the Tarlton Complex.

Hogg scored a career-best 20 points, including making 5-of-7 attempts from 3-point territory, to lead the Red Hawks in the victory.

Catawba Valley led 13-7 after the first quarter of play, but the Cougars rallied in the second quarter to tie the game at 19-19.

Sparked by a pair of 3-pointers made by Hogg, the Red Hawks responded by closing the first half on a 13-0 run to take a 32-19 lead at halftime.

CVCC continued its momentum out of the break, scoring the first 13 points of the second half to pull ahead 45-19.

The late first half and early second half run were enough to push the Red Hawks into the lead for good as they closed out the 29-point Region victory.

Angelia Bobbitt added 13 points in the win for CVCC, while Nijah Cunningham added a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

NEXT UP

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team returns to action on Wednesday for a road conference contest against Louisburg. Tip off between the Red Hawks and Hurricanes is set for 5 p.m. in Louisburg, N.C.