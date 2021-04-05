CVCC fishing duo qualify for national title event

“Spencer had some tough breaks and came close last year but never made the cut,” Mayo said. “After this tournament, every person on the team has now qualified for at least one national championship.”

In order to qualify for the MLF National Championship, boaters had to finish among the top 22 positions.

Dellinger and Black were in 16th place after the first day of competition, catching a five-bass limit of 13 pounds, 14 ounces.

“After the first day of practice, I was optimistic about putting together a good pattern,” Dellinger said. “We found somewhat of a pattern late on Sunday and expanded on it Monday. I wasn’t sure if it would hold up for two days. After day one, we were right where I thought we could be.”

Rain poured throughout the second day of competition, making fishing conditions extremely difficult.

However, Black and Dellinger once again caught a limit — this time weighing 12 pounds, 13 ounces — holding on to their top 22 spot and national tournament berth.

This will be Dellinger’s second MLF national tournament and third major tournament since becoming a part of the Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team.