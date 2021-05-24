 Skip to main content
CVCC finalizes bass fishing recruits with Bethlehem angler
CATAWBA VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Catawba Valley Community College's latest bass fishing recruit is Carson Eckard of Bethlehem. In the photo, front row, from left, Hanna Eckard, Carson Eckard and Jason Eckard. Back row, from left, CVCC bass fishing head coach Angela Mayo and assistant coach John Mayo.

 Cody Dalton, Catawba Valley Athletics

The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team has added to its 2021-22 recruiting class, signing local angler Carson Eckard.

A Bethlehem, N.C. native, Eckard is excited to join the Red Hawks on the water starting this fall.

“I’ve fished for about five years, but I’ve always dreamed of going pro. From everyone I’ve talked to, they’ve told me fishing in college is the first step of that journey,” Eckard said. “Signing today with CVCC gives me confidence. I don’t know how to describe it in words.”

Eckard, who found out about CVCC’s bass fishing program through his father Jason, enjoys several aspects of angling.

“It’s the competitiveness, the struggle and figuring out new things,” he said. “I just love the adrenaline rush.”

CVCC bass fishing head coach Angela Mayos is excited to add Eckard to her program.

“Carson is going to be a great addition to our team,” Mayo said. “He has been fishing local tournaments for several years now, and I’m looking forward to seeing him succeed on the collegiate level.”

Eckard joins a stacked 2021-22 CVCC bass fishing recruiting class that already includes five other local anglers, including Freedom High School trio Hunter Keller, Daniel Brackett and Wes Smith and the East Lincoln High School duo of Brooke Armstrong and Cabe Mackey.

All six anglers come to a Red Hawk bass fishing program that is ranked 16th in the latest Bass Pro Shops School of the Year standings — its highest ranking in program history.

