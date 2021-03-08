CVCC bats explode for 33 runs in conference opener sweep

The 19th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team opened conference play with an offensive onslaught on Saturday, scoring 33 runs in a pair of victories against Wake Tech at Henkel-Alley Field.

The 33 combined runs by CVCC are the fifth-most in a doubleheader in program history.

With the wins, the Red Hawks improve to 10-2 overall and 2-0 in Region 10 play.

Game one: No. 19 CVCC 18, Wake Tech 3 (five innings)After giving up three-straight home runs to start the game, the Red Hawks scored 18 unanswered runs in a five-inning victory against the Eagles in game one of the set on Saturday.

CVCC combined for 15 hits on offense, including a team-high three from third baseman Jean Carlos Diaz and left fielder Jackson Brown. Right fielder Brett Eurey, first baseman James Hinson and catcher Jackie Jimenez also had two hits each for Catawba Valley.

The Red Hawks scored eight runs in the first inning, including a pair of RBI singles by Eurey, and CVCC added nine runs during the second inning — three on a bases clearing double by Brown.

Starting pitcher Chance Daquila earned the win, improving to 2-0 on the season. He allowed six hits, three earned runs, one walk and struck out six batters.