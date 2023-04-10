If you are a basketball player interested in a spot on the Catawba Valley Community College's men's team or women's team, plan on being on campus Sunday afternoon.
The Catawba Valley Community College women's basketball program will be holding Prospect Day on Sunday from noon until 2 p.m.
The Prospect Day will take place at the Tarlton Complex, located at 2550 U.S. Highway 70 SE in Hickory. Included in the tryout will be a campus tour.
Participating players should bring a current physical and wear appropriate gear and shoes to participate in the skills and drills taking place.
The tryouts for men will follow from 2-4 p.m. in the Tarlton Complex. The tryouts are open to unsigned high school seniors and college transfers.
Prospective student athletes participating in the open tryout should bring a current physical and wear appropriate gear and shoes to participate in the skills and drills taking place.