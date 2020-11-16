 Skip to main content
CVCC basketball held first scrimmage of fall preseason
CVCC basketball held first scrimmage of fall preseason

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team held its first scrimmage of the fall preseason, hosting the Caldwell CC&TI Cobras at the Tarlton Complex on Saturday.

The Red Hawks return to scrimmage action on Wednesday at home against Spartanburg Methodist, according to a press release from the community college. Game time is 6:30 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex.

Fans are not permitted to attend the scrimmages, but games will be streamed at www.youtube.com/cvccredhawks/live from the community college.

