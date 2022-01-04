CVCC baseball coach to join Tampa Bay Rays; McDonald to lead team in 2022

The change of a calendar year from 2021 to 2022 will mark the start of a new era for the Catawba Valley Community College baseball program.

After eight seasons, Red Hawk head baseball coach Paul Rozzelle is stepping down from his position, pursuing the path of professional baseball as a minor league hitting coach with the Tampa Bay Rays organization.

Rozzelle, who surpassing mentor Frank Pait last season as the winningest coach in program history with 228 wins, expressed gratitude on a social media post announcing his decision to leave Catawba Valley.

“For close to 12 years, Catawba Valley has been home,” Rozzelle said. “Every day has been a blessing that I cannot begin to describe. Coach (Frank) Pait took a chance on me and changed my life. For that, I will never be able to repay him. Every single player that has put on the ‘CV’ has impacted this program and myself in more ways than one. It is only because of them that we achieved the level of success we have had. They have helped me grow as a coach and as a man and I am forever grateful for their time spent here.”

Catawba Valley Community College President Dr. Garrett Hinshaw offered his congratulations to Rozzelle on social media.