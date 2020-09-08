CVCC anglers qualify for national title event

Fishing alone, Nathan Dellinger caught a five-bass limit of 15 pounds, five ounces — which was the 10th-best total among a field of 148 boaters.

Nathan’s national tournament berth is his second major accomplishment as a Red Hawk angler after winning the B.A.S.S. state qualifier on Roanoke River last September and earning a berth at the 2020 B.A.S.S. Nation Southeast Regional.

“Weighing in at almost 15.5 pounds and finishing 10th in an event like this is awesome,” Nathan Dellinger said. “Making nationals is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me since I am finishing my college journey so late in my life. My dream is to be a pro angler and having the opportunity to participate in the college series just gets me one step closer to my dream. I want to thank my number one fans — my wife Cristina and kids, Austin, Haylee and Hannah for allowing me to have this opportunity, while taking time from the home life and our CVCC Bass Fishing sponsors. I also have to say thank you to CVCC and our coaches — Angela and John, who have been a huge part of this team’s success.”

The team of Lonca and Eggers was the final of the five Catawba Valley bass fishing teams to weigh in, and they both felt confident when they presented their fish at the scale to be weighed in.