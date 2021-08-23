Crawdads wrap up two-week homestand with 6-2 win over Winston-Salem

The Crawdads scored two in the first, which started as Trevor Hauver and Dustin Harris each singled. Winston-Salem caught a brief break when a liner by Trey Hair ricocheted off the foot of pitcher Jeremiah Burke (1-3) and bounced to Luis Curbelo at third, from where he turned it into a force play at second. However, David Garcia singled in Hauver and then Harris scored from first after Luis Mieses fumbled the ball in right.

From there, Hickory’s Grant Wolfram (2-3) tiptoed around the Dash’s lineup and held them scoreless until the sixth. The left hander struck out 10 over his 5 2/3 innings of work and gave up eight hits and two walks. But it was his ability to make key pitches that kept the lead for the Crawdads. The Dash loaded the bases with one out in the first, but Wolfram struck out Mieses and got Samir Duenez to bounce to short. Winston-Salem put a runner at second with two outs in the second, but Wolfram struck out Caberea Weaver to end the threat. A fly out by Mieses stranded a runner in the third and Wolfram’s strikeout of Luis Curbelo stranded two in the fifth.

An error jumpstarted Winston-Salem’s effort in the sixth, which led to successive singles by Lazaro Leal, Gunnar Troutwine and Brandon Bossard that pushed Duenez around the bases to cut the deficit in half. Nick Laio entered in relief with two outs and got Jose Rodriguez to foul out to first and strand the bases loaded.