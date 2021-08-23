Crawdads wrap up two-week homestand with 6-2 win over Winston-Salem

It was not without tense moments on a humid day, but the Hickory Crawdads finished off a two-week homestand Sunday afternoon with a 6-2 win over the Winston-Salem Dash at L.P. Frans Stadium.
The victory sealed the High-A East League series win, as the Crawdads (43-50) took three out of five during the rain-shortened series. It also evened their record at 5-5 over the course of the homestand.
Hickory will travel to Greenville, S.C. to start a six-game series on Tuesday against the Drive. The Crawdads follow that trip with another to Bowling Green, Ky. for a series that starts on Tuesday, Aug. 31 against the Hot Rods. The next homestand begins Tuesday, Sept. 7, when the Crawdads will play their final home series of the year against the Drive.
After winning Saturday night, Winston-Salem was hoping to win back-to-back games for the first time in exactly a month. But, the woes continued for the Dash (35-60), as they have lost 21 of the last 26 games. However, Winston-Salem did capture the season series from the Crawdads 12-11.
Hickory never trailed during Sunday afternoon’s game, but the win was not without stress. Winston-Salem put 16 runners on base, but went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 14 on the afternoon. Despite scoring six runs, the Crawdads had opportunities for more, as they put 18 runners aboard. Hickory went 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position and left seven, plus hit into three double plays.
The Crawdads scored two in the first, which started as Trevor Hauver and Dustin Harris each singled. Winston-Salem caught a brief break when a liner by Trey Hair ricocheted off the foot of pitcher Jeremiah Burke (1-3) and bounced to Luis Curbelo at third, from where he turned it into a force play at second. However, David Garcia singled in Hauver and then Harris scored from first after Luis Mieses fumbled the ball in right.
From there, Hickory’s Grant Wolfram (2-3) tiptoed around the Dash’s lineup and held them scoreless until the sixth. The left hander struck out 10 over his 5 2/3 innings of work and gave up eight hits and two walks. But it was his ability to make key pitches that kept the lead for the Crawdads. The Dash loaded the bases with one out in the first, but Wolfram struck out Mieses and got Samir Duenez to bounce to short. Winston-Salem put a runner at second with two outs in the second, but Wolfram struck out Caberea Weaver to end the threat. A fly out by Mieses stranded a runner in the third and Wolfram’s strikeout of Luis Curbelo stranded two in the fifth.
An error jumpstarted Winston-Salem’s effort in the sixth, which led to successive singles by Lazaro Leal, Gunnar Troutwine and Brandon Bossard that pushed Duenez around the bases to cut the deficit in half. Nick Laio entered in relief with two outs and got Jose Rodriguez to foul out to first and strand the bases loaded.
Hickory loaded the bases with one out, but settled for one run on a wild pitch.
The Dash threated again after two outs in the eighth, but Justin Marsden struck out Weaver to leave two runners aboard.
Hickory added three insurance runners in the eighth. Hair clubbed his 12th homer of the season, and later Frainyer Chavez and Jared Walker each had run-scoring hits.
The extra proved to provide an important cushion, as the Dash threatened once more in the ninth. After two were out, Curbelo swatted his 19th homer of the season. Mieses singled and Duenez joined him on the bases after being hit by a pitch. Leal gave the local fans a scare as a fly ball carried all the way to the fence in right that Jake Guenther tracked down with his elbow at the wall for the final out.