Crawdads set to play six-game series against the Grasshoppers

Hickory returns home for the first time in two weeks after a 12-game trip to Winston-Salem and Aberdeen, MD. The Crawdads were 5-7 on the trip.
About the Crawdads:
Injuries have cost the Crawdads their middle infielders over the past few weeks. Both first-round picks, SS Chris Seise was lost for the season with a knee injury in the previous series against Greensboro, while 2B Justin Foscue is out with a rib contusion. Also missing is opening day centerfielder Miguel Aparicio, who went to the injured list with a strained hamstring.
While the Crawdads are still at the bottom of the High-A East League, the replacements have breathed life into the lineup. Taking over in center is Kellen Strahm, who has a slash line of .366/.435/.561 since joining the team during the recent road trip. Jose Acosta has played three infield spots and is hitting .267. He and Jonathan Ornelas are also providing some speed at the top of the order with 7 steals combined over the last two weeks. Also seeing his playing time increase is Frainyer Chavez, who gives steady defense at second and third.
On the mound, the pitching has kept the team in most games. As a group, the Crawdads are second in the league in ERA (3.55) and WHIP (1.11), and third in opponent batting average (.208). Former first-round pick Cole Ragans, who had not pitched since 2017 due to injuries and the lost COVID season, allowed one hit and struck out 11 over six innings in his last start.
Where Hickory has faltered in recent games has been out of the bullpen. Aberdeen took advantage of that in last week’s series with two ninth-inning rallies. Hickory has just five saves out of 11 opportunities.
About the Grasshoppers:
The Grasshoppers have played five six-game series to date and have split all of them, including the two already played against Hickory. Last week, they needed to win the last three at home against Winston-Salem to salvage that split.
One of the more promising major league prospects in the league is SS Liover Peguero. Still just 20, the Dominican native had a hot start to the season before missing time with an injury. Now back, he has struggled at the plate this month, going 5-for-27 with 9 Ks.
On the mound, the Grasshoppers have six top-30 Pirate prospects in the starting rotation. Particularly impressive to this point is Carmen Mlodzinski (0.55 ERA, 25 Ks in 16.1 innings), and Michael Burrows (1.74 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, 31 Ks in 20.2 innings).
Where Greensboro has been susceptible is with the longball. The Grasshoppers have given up the second fewest hits in the league, but the most homers with 45 in 30 games. They are also third in walks allowed.
GREENSBORO GRASSHOPPERS (15-15) at HICKORY CRAWDADS (12-18)
Schedule (promotions):
Tuesday, June 8, 7 p.m. (Llamas de Hickory, $2 Craft Beer Tuesday, Dollar Dog Tuesday,)
Wednesday, June 9, 7 p.m. (Class of 2021 Celebration, Wine Wednesday, Kids Win Wednesday)
Thursday, June 10, 7 p.m. (Tribute to Elvis, Thirsty Thursday)
Friday, June 11, 7 p.m. (Fireworks Friday, Hero Night)
Saturday, June 12, 7 p.m. (Miracle of Hickory Night Jersey Auction)
Sunday, June 13, 3 p.m. (Father’s Day Celebration, Church Bulletin Sunday, Little League Sunday)
Prospects (MLB.com rankings):
Greensboro (Pittsburgh Pirates): RHP Quinn Priester (No. 3); Liover Peguero (No. 5); Tahnaj Thomas (No. 7); RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (No. 11); RHP Braxton Ashcraft (No. 22); LHP Omar Cruz (No. 24); RHP Michael Burrows (No. 28)
Hickory (Texas Rangers): C David Garcia (No. 13); RHP Ronny Henriquez (No. 16); UT Jonathan Ornelas (No. 22); RHP Justin Slaten (No. 25); LHP Avery Weems (No. 30).