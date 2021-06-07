Crawdads set to play six-game series against the Grasshoppers

Hickory returns home for the first time in two weeks after a 12-game trip to Winston-Salem and Aberdeen, MD. The Crawdads were 5-7 on the trip.

About the Crawdads:

Injuries have cost the Crawdads their middle infielders over the past few weeks. Both first-round picks, SS Chris Seise was lost for the season with a knee injury in the previous series against Greensboro, while 2B Justin Foscue is out with a rib contusion. Also missing is opening day centerfielder Miguel Aparicio, who went to the injured list with a strained hamstring.

While the Crawdads are still at the bottom of the High-A East League, the replacements have breathed life into the lineup. Taking over in center is Kellen Strahm, who has a slash line of .366/.435/.561 since joining the team during the recent road trip. Jose Acosta has played three infield spots and is hitting .267. He and Jonathan Ornelas are also providing some speed at the top of the order with 7 steals combined over the last two weeks. Also seeing his playing time increase is Frainyer Chavez, who gives steady defense at second and third.