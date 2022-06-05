Crawdads rout Asheville Tourists 13-4; Asheville leads series

A strong pitching performance by Owen White was supported by a relentless lineup Saturday night, as the Hickory Crawdads routed the Asheville Tourists 13-4 in front of 3,367 fans at McCormick Field to watch the South Atlantic League game.

With the win, the Crawdads (29-21) kept pace with the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods in the first-half, South Division race for a playoff berth. The Hot Rods (30-19) defeated the Rome Braves 10-3 on the road in Georgia to stay 1½ games ahead of Hickory with 16 left to play. With the outcomes of both games, the Crawdads retook sole possession of second place from Rome (28-22).

Asheville still lead the series 3-2 after Saturday's game. The Tourists and Crawdads series wrapped up Sunday, After a day off on Monday, Hickory will begin a six-game series at Bowling Green on Tuesday at 7:35 p.m.

White (5-2) struck out a season-high 10 batters with no walks for the Crawdads and allowed two runs on nine hits. It appeared to be tough night at the start for White, as Asheville (20-29) put together three hits in the first. However, Aaron Zavala cut down Quincy Hamilton at the plate for the final out of the inning.

The Crawdads seized the momentum in the top of the second and scored four runs. Cody Freeman started the inning with a single and went to third on Thomas Saggese’s double. Chris Seise singled in Freeman with Saggese sprinting home on Jayce Easley’s fly ball. Jake Guenther capped the scoring with his third home run of the season.

Asheville got a run back in the third, when Zach Daniels’ bloop single scored Quincy Hamilton. But the Crawdads countered with two runs in the fourth, which was the start four straight innings during which they scored. With one out, Randy Florentino singled in Easley, who had singled, and a balk brought in Guenther with the second run.

Saggese clubbed his fourth home run of the season in the fifth. Easley used his legs to get a run in the sixth, as he walked, stole second and third, then trotted home on Guenther’s fly out to right.

Luisangel Acuna hit his sixth homer of the season — the fourth in a week — in the seventh. Saggese and Seise also scored in the sixth, as Guenther reached on a throwing error with two outs in the inning.

The Crawdads wrapped up the scoring in the eighth, as Scott Kapers’ groundout scored Zavala, and a wild pitch brought in Acuna.

Hickory’s offense posted 12 hits and earned six walks for the game in support of White and two relievers.

After Asheville scored in the third, White retired nine in a row — four on strikeouts — until C.J. Stubbs doubled in the sixth and came around to score on Cristian Gonzalez’ single. White halted further damage by striking out Luis Santana looking with the score at 8-2.

Yohansel Morel made his debut with the Crawdads, following his trade from the Kansas City Royals organization to the Texas Rangers, Hickory’s major league parent club. Morel returned six of the seven hitters he faced, with the exception of Colin Barber, who hit his fourth homer of the season in the eighth, three of them this week against Hickory.

Santana spoiled a perfect ninth for Hickory’s Joe Corbett by hitting his fourth homer of the season.

Charlotte native (Providence High) Ryan Gusto took the loss (0-1) in his first start for Asheville, as he gave up all four runs in the second before leaving the game.