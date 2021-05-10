Crawdads return home with 3-3 record, will take the field in Hickory on Tuesday

Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox): SS Yolbert Sanchez (No. 20); RHP Caleb Freedom (No. 23); OF Bryce Bush (No. 24); 2B-SS Lenyn Sosa (No. 25).

Hickory (Texas Rangers): 2B Justin Foscue (No. 5); C David Garcia (No. 13); RHP Ronny Henriquez (No. 16); SS Chris Seise (No. 21); UT Jonathan Ornelas (No. 22); RHP Justin Slaten (No. 25); LHP Avery Weems (No. 30).

About the Dash:

Winston-Salem lost its first three against the Rome (Ga.) Braves before salvaging two of the last three in the series. The Dash scored two in the bottom of the tenth to pass the Braves 5-4. With the lost 2020 season, expect both sides to limit pitchers in the early part of the season. Thus far, only one Winston-Salem pitcher, Johan Dominquez, reached five innings in any start. In that outing, the righty allowed one hit and struck out seven. Overall, the bullpen has been susceptible with three blown saves in three opportunities. Alex Destino led the Dash with a .350/.435/.500 slash last week, posting seven hits in 20 at-bats. Luis Curbelo had seven RBI during the week with a 1.201 OPS. Destino and Duke Ellis are tied for third in the High-A East League with 11 strikeouts.

About the Crawdads: