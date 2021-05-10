Crawdads return home with 3-3 record, will take the field in Hickory on Tuesday

The Hickory Crawdads finished off a six-game series in Greensboro with a loss on Sunday.
The Crawdads could manage only a single run, dropping the series finale by a 7-1 score. Pitcher Ronny Henriquez took the loss of the Crawdads.
Hickory outfielder Pedro Gonzalez scored the team’s run and catcher Scott Kapers had the RBI. The Crawdads managed four hits and two errors in the loss.
The Crawdads will look to improve on those numbers as they start a six-game series against the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday in Hickory.
WINSTON-SALEM DASH (2-4) at HICKORY CRAWDADS (3-3)
Schedule:
Tuesday, May 11, 7 p.m. (Magnet Schedule Giveaway, Dollar Dog Tuesday)
Wednesday, May 12, 7 p.m. (Texas Rangers Night, Kids Win Wednesday)
Thursday, May 13, 7 p.m. (Llamas de Hickory, Thirsty Thursday)
Friday, May 14, 7 p.m. (Country Night, Fireworks Friday)
Saturday, May 15, 7 p.m. (Game Show Night, Poster Giveaway)
Sunday, May 16, 3 p.m. (Mothers’ Day Promotion, Vaccine Drive, Bark in the Park)
Prospects (MLB.com rankings):
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox): SS Yolbert Sanchez (No. 20); RHP Caleb Freedom (No. 23); OF Bryce Bush (No. 24); 2B-SS Lenyn Sosa (No. 25).
Hickory (Texas Rangers): 2B Justin Foscue (No. 5); C David Garcia (No. 13); RHP Ronny Henriquez (No. 16); SS Chris Seise (No. 21); UT Jonathan Ornelas (No. 22); RHP Justin Slaten (No. 25); LHP Avery Weems (No. 30).
About the Dash:
Winston-Salem lost its first three against the Rome (Ga.) Braves before salvaging two of the last three in the series. The Dash scored two in the bottom of the tenth to pass the Braves 5-4. With the lost 2020 season, expect both sides to limit pitchers in the early part of the season. Thus far, only one Winston-Salem pitcher, Johan Dominquez, reached five innings in any start. In that outing, the righty allowed one hit and struck out seven. Overall, the bullpen has been susceptible with three blown saves in three opportunities. Alex Destino led the Dash with a .350/.435/.500 slash last week, posting seven hits in 20 at-bats. Luis Curbelo had seven RBI during the week with a 1.201 OPS. Destino and Duke Ellis are tied for third in the High-A East League with 11 strikeouts.
About the Crawdads:
The Crawdads split the week-long, six-game series at Greensboro. It was a tough week at the plate for Hickory, which hit only .157 in six games – 11th out of 12 teams – and struck out 68 times, the third most in the High-A East. However, the Crawdads clubbed six homers, which is tied for third in the league. First baseman Blaine Crim has been immune to the team-wide slump, as he leads the league with three homers and hit .364 (8-for-22) with a 1.280 OPS last week. Reliever Grant Anderson has started well striking out 7 over 4.2 innings in two games with no runs allowed. As a staff, the Crawdads are attacking the strike zone, posting the third fewest walks in the league during the week. (22 in 52.1 IP). Like the Dash, the Crawdads pitching staff is getting limited work, after missing a season. Only one starter made it through four innings last week and just three of the six starters hit the 60-pitch mark.
Crawdads Transactions:
Hickory added two players to the roster announced as the team broke spring training camp in Arizona. Isaias Quiroz was added to the club as a third catcher and Frainyer Chavez (22nd round pick 2018) was added as an infielder. Chavez will likely be used in a utility role, as he has the ability to play three of the four infield positions. Both were with Hickory in 2019 at the Low-A level. This is Quiroz’s third trip to Hickory, as he also played with the team in 2017.