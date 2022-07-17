Crawdads rally for 6-5 win against Delaware Wilmington Blue Rocks

After three tough games during the current series against the Wilmington, Delaware, Blue Rocks, the Hickory Crawdads finally found a groove from the bullpen, and the bats rallied for a 6-5 win Saturday night at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The victory pulled the Crawdads (46-40 overall, 8-12 second half) within a 3-2 margin in the six-game, South Atlantic League series. After the series, the entire league will then take a four-day break to coincide with Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game before play resumes Friday night. The Crawdads will travel to Greensboro for a three-game series before returning home on July 26.

Entering play on Saturday, Wilmington (45-39, 10-9) had won the previous two games, pounding out 30 runs in the process and leaving the Crawdads pitching staff in tatters. Along with a rain delay on Wednesday that shortened the start of Ricky Vanasco, the Crawdads starters amassed only 7.2 innings over the last three games, which drained the bullpen and forced Hickory to use infielder Frainyer Chavez to close out Friday’s game.

Coming off the league’s pitcher of the week award for his part during the Crawdads combined no-hitter in his last start, it was hoped that starting pitcher Larson Kindreich would aid the cause. However, the Blue Rocks lineup continued their harassment of the Crawdads hurlers in the first three innings.

After stranding two runners in a scoreless first, Wilmington went to work in the second. Kevin Stroschein led off with a double before Onix Vega picked off a 1-2 fastball and hit his second homer of the season. Cole Daily chopped a pitch into left for a single and later scored on Jeremy Ydens sharp single to center for a 3-0 lead.

However, the key at bats for Hickory in the game came during three matchups between Blue Rocks starter Dennis Saenz – making his first start for Wilmington since a promotion from Low-A – and Hickory’s Keyber Rodriguez. With a runner at first and two outs in the second, Saenz ran the count to 1-2 with an outside fastball, which set up a curveball inside. Missing the pitch for the strikeout, Saenz eventually walked Rodriguez before Frainyer Chavez hit the next pitch for an RBI single.

Wilmington got the run back immediately in the third when Israel Pineda walloped a hanging changeup into the forest in left for his eighth homer of the season.

Evan Carter retaliated for Hickory in the bottom of the third with his eighth round tripper of the season, his third in two games, to make it 4-2.

From there, the Crawdads bullpen took over and held the Blue Rocks in check. Picking up for Kindreich in the fourth, Leury Tejada pitched three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and a walk and striking out one.

Juan Mejia, who pitched for Hickory earlier in the season before a demotion sent him to Arizona, returned on Saturday from Low-A Down East (Kinston) and struck out three over his two innings. His only hiccup was on a homer to Omar Meregildo in the eighth.

The work by Tejada and Mejia allowed the Crawdads bats to claw away at the deficit. With one out in the fourth, Miguel Aparicio singled to bring up Rodriguez. In the second matchup with Saenz, a missed 1-2 fastball brought another fastball, which Rodriguez ripped into the left field corner that brought Aparicio around from first to get Hickory within 4-3.

Trevor Hauver tied the game in the sixth with his tenth home run of the season. Two outs later with the bases empty, a third matchup between Saenz and Rodriguez saw the count run to 1-2. Saenz missed the plate with a changeup, then came back with a similar pitch, which Rodriguez slammed to left for his second double of the game.

Gilberto Chu replaced Saenz and left an 0-1 fastball over the plate that Chavez hit to right for an RBI single to put Hickory ahead for good.

Hickory added an insurance run in the seventh on Hauver’s fly ball to left, which scored Carter from third. The run proved to be crucial with Meregildo’s homer following in the eighth.

Tyree Thompson was able to work around an infield single with two outs in the ninth to close out the win and earn first pro save.

ROSTER CHANGES

Along with Mejia’s promotion, the Texas Rangers sent Luis Paulino to Hickory from the team’s complex in Arizona. To clear roster space, the Rangers placed starting pitchers Nick Krauth and Robby Ahlstrom on the development list, as neither will be needed until the team returns from the all-star break.