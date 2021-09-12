Crawdads lose 13th in a row

Greenville brought in reliever Zach Bryant to face Ezequiel Duran. After running the count to 3-1, Duran fouled off a fastball and then was called out by Bradley on a check swing to end the inning. Under a chorus of boos from the crowd, Johnson argued the call and was ejected by Bradley.

The Drive added to the Crawdads misery in the ninth, as Nick Yorke, the Boston Red Sox top pick in 2020 and currently the team’s No. 4 prospect, according to MLB.com, swatted his fourth home run in 16 games with the Drive to account for the game’s final margin. All four have come against Hickory, including two this week.

The Crawdads took a 2-0 lead two batters into the first, as Duran smacked his 19th home run of the season. Stephen Scott’s two run homer (8th) in the fourth got the Drive even briefly, as Duran doubled in Chavez in the bottom of the fourth to put Hickory back up 3-2.

Yet, the Crawdads missed several opportunities early to increase their lead. Hickory put 12 base runners on over the first five innings, but scored stranded eight in that stretch and had another runner thrown out at the plate. For the game, Hickory went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position, had two runners thrown out at the home and hit into a double play to end the game. The bottom of the Crawdads order had an especially tough night, going 1-for-10 with 2 walks and eight strikeouts.

Starr (1-3) was hung with the loss due to the go-ahead homer he allowed in the eighth. Nail improved to 5-0 on the save with the victory, and Bryant earned his fifth save with the Drive.