Crawdads host Greensboro Grasshoppers; Independence Day celebration set

The Hickory Crawdads are hosting the Greensboro Grasshoppers for a six-game series that ends with an Independence Day celebration. The homestand begins a stretch during which Hickory will play 24 of the next 33 games at L.P. Frans Stadium.

About the Crawdads

The Crawdads return home from Georgia after taking four of six from the Rome Braves. It was their first series win since late May, breaking a string of three straight 3-3 weeks. Hickory has not lost a series since losing five of six to first-half South Division champion Bowling Green back in mid-April. The Crawdads 5-0-5 in series since that point.

The offense has been a bit of a Jekyll-and-Hyde show in the past week. Over their last seven games, the Crawdads scored 38 runs combined in their four wins, but only two runs total in three losses. Overall, Hickory continues to lead the South Atlantic League in batting average (.268), OPS (.772), runs scored and hits. They are also second in on-base percentage (.359) and fewest strikeouts. Among the top-10 league leaders are Evan Carter (tied for SAL lead in triples, tied for fifth in runs scored), Aaron Zavala (first in walks, second in OBP, tied for eighth in runs scored), Cody Freeman (fifth in RBI), Luisangel Acuna (tied for sixth in stolen bases), Trevor Hauver (eighth in OBP). On the pitching side, Hickory has the odd stat of leading the SAL in shutouts but is fourth in earned runs allowed.

It is a team that will challenge hitters, which at times can lead to success by opposing hitters. As a staff, the Crawdads are fourth in the league in strikeouts and have issued the third fewest walks. But the Crawdads rank fourth in home runs allowed. Starting pitcher Owen White, the team’s highest ranked prospect (8th), was promoted to AA Frisco (Texas) last week with Larson Kindreich taking over his spot in the rotation after his promotion from Low-A Down East.

With the Crawdads coming home and the first half of the season in the rearview mirror, further promotions could be on the way during the week before they make the trip back to Bowling Green, Kentucky for a series next week.

About the Grasshoppers

Greensboro hits the road for the first time since June 12 after a 4-8 homestand. It was a rough stretch for the pitching staff, as the club gave up double-digit run totals in half the games, including a 22-run shellacking back on June 17. Aided by the misfortunes of playing in a hitter-friendly park, the Grasshoppers have surrendered 92 homers in 68 games, the second most in the SAL. Walks have hurt them more, as they have also issued the second most in the SAL, averaging nearly five per game.

The bullpen has struggled to put games away with 15 blown saves out of 30 opportunities. Nick Garcia has been the outlier for Greensboro, as he owns the league’s only complete-game shutout this season, and is fifth in the SAL in ERA (3.12). The league is hitting just .206 against him, the second best mark in the SAL.

At the plate the Grasshoppers are second in homers (90), but nearly two-thirds of those bombs (59) have come at home. Their .314 on-base pct. away from home is the third-lowest in the league. They strike out more than any team in the league and have the second fewest walks. Players with area ties include pitchers Jack Carey (Duke) and Garrett Leonard (born in Ft. Mill, SC).

Series history

The two teams split a six-game series at L.P. Frans Stadium last month. Greensboro won the season series in 2021 14-10, which included an 8-4 mark at L.P. Frans Stadium.