Crawdads fall to Aberdeen Ironbirds, splitting 6-game series

ABERDEEN, Md. – Connor Pavolony took care of all the scoring for the Sunday afternoon in a 4-2 win over the Hickory Crawdads Sunday afternoon in front of 2,038 fans at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

With the win the Ironbirds (76-50 overall, 33-27 second half) closed out the home portion of the regular season with a split of the six-game series and finished the year 37-29 at Leidos Field. After a six-game series at Jersey Shore this week, Aberdeen will begin the postseason on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the North Division playoffs against either Hudson Valley or Brooklyn, which are still battling for the second-half division title. Aberdeen clinched a playoff spot by winning the first half.

Meanwhile the Crawdads (65-61, 27-33) finished 4-8 during a 12-game homestand over the past two weeks against North Division opponents. Hickory finished the season 33-33 on the road this season. Already eliminated from the playoffs, they will open the final homestand of the season Tuesday against the Rome (Georgia) Braves at L.P Frans Stadium. The Crawdads will conclude the season Sunday afternoon against the Braves.

Pavolony gave Aberdeen all it needed with one out in the first, as he swatted a three-run blast to left-center against Crawdads starter Dane Acker (0-2). Making his third start for Hickory since a promotion from Low-A Down East (Kinston), Acker pitched into the fourth and allowed the three runs on four hits and three walks, while striking out five over 3.2 innings.

The Crawdads got a run back against Ironbirds starter Daniel Lloyd in the third, when Thomas Saggese doubled in Randy Florentino.

However, Lloyd, who completed four innings and Jake Lyons faced the minimum over the next five innings to quiet the Hickory attack. The lone Crawdads hitter to reach in that stretch was Evan Carter, who was hit by a pitch to start the sixth, but later erased on a double play.

Pavolony completed the Ironbirds scoring in the fifth with a sacrifice fly to score Donta’ Williams.

Hickory put together a late rally in the ninth against closer Kade Strowd and put the tying run on base. Carter reached on an error and Saggese singled. One out later, Liam Hicks loaded the bases with a bloop single to right. But the Crawdads managed just one run on Angel Aponte’s single before Josh Hatcher rolled a grounder to second to end the game.

Strowd picked up his first save of the season, while Lloyd (4-0) received the scorer’s decision win by pitching four innings in relief of Lloyd, allowing just the one baserunner in the sixth.

ROME (GEORGIA) BRAVES at HICKORY CRAWDADS

Schedule:

Tuesday, September 6, 7 p.m. (Dollar Dog Tuesday, $2 Craft Beer Tuesday)

Wednesday, September 7, 7 p.m. (Kids Win Wednesday, Wine Wednesday, Spy Spectacular)

Thursday, September 8, 7 p.m. (Thirsty Thursday, People’s Bank Thursday, Nurses Appreciation Night, Under the Sea Jamboree)

Friday, September 9, 7 p.m. (Fireworks Friday, Battle of the PTOs, 80s Night)

Saturday, September 10, 7 p.m. (ZOOperstars! Appearance, Carnival Night, Salute to Troops, Bases and Brews, T-Shirt Giveaway to first 500 fans)

Sunday, September 11, 3 p.m. (Fan Appreciation Day, Church Bulletin Sunday, Salute to Troops, Red Jersey Auction, Army National Guard Day, Team Card Set Giveaway to first 500 fans)

Prospects (MLB.com rankings):

Hickory (Texas Rangers): OF Evan Carter (3), RHP TK Roby (15), RHP Ricky Vanasco (17), IF Thomas Saggese (20), RHP Dane Acker (25)

Rome (Atlanta Braves): SS Cal Conley (14), RHP Royber Salinas (21), OF Brandol Mezquita (22), RHP Seth Keller (24), LHP Adam Shoemaker (29)

About the Crawdads:

It’s been a bit of a revolving door since the last homestand two weeks ago with several promotions to and from Hickory, as well as players on and off the injured list. The shuffle will give fans a sneak preview of several players that will likely start the 2023 season with the Crawdads (65-61, 27-33).

Thomas Saggese and Evan Carter missed much of the two-week road trip but returned to action for the final two games of the series at Aberdeen. Also placed on the injured list were pitchers Larson Kindreich and Destin Dotson and outfielders Jayce Easley and Alejandro Osuna.

Receiving promotions to AA Frisco (Texas) during the trip were infielder Frainyer Chavez and right-handed pitcher Mason Englert. Right-hander Bradford Webb was reassigned to Low-A Down East (Kinston) and catcher Konner Piotto was placed on the Rangers development list.

Coming to Hickory during the trip were outfielder Josh Hatcher and infielder from the rookie affiliate in Arizona. Promoted from Down East were infielder Yenci Pena, outfielders Zion Bannister and Daniel Mateo, pitcher Ryan Garcia (2019 second round pick out of UCLA) and catcher Liam Hicks.

The Crawdads enter the series 32-28 at home. One win will guarantee at least a .500 record at home and overall.

Among the top-10 statistical leaders in the South Atlantic League heading into the final week of the season: Carter leads the South Atlantic League in runs scored (76) and triples (10), is fourth in OPS (.868), sixth in on-base pct. (.387), eighth in RBI (65), ninth in batting avg. (.286), tied for ninth in hits (104) and tenth in walks (57). Saggese is third in batting avg. (.309), tied for fourth in hits (114), sixth in slugging pct. (.485) and tied for ninth with teammate Cristian Inoa in doubles (22). Cody Freeman is sixth in RBI (71).

About the Braves:

There is just one focus for Rome (74-51 overall, 34-23 half) this week and that is wrapping up a playoff spot. In the second-half South Division chase, the Braves leads Bowling Green and Asheville by 2½ games, but the only concern is Asheville, as Bowling Green already clinched a spot by winning the first half title in the South. Should the Hot Rods come back in win the second half, they would play the team with the next best overall record, which would be Rome. Though Asheville is still alive for the playoffs, the magic number for the Braves to clinch is four — any combination of Braves wins and Asheville losses equaling four … Rome comes to Hickory with a four-game losing streak — all coming at home against Greenville, the team with the second-worst record in the Sally League – losses in six of the last seven.

Series History: Hickory is 8-4 against Rome this season, including a 4-2 series win at L.P. Frans Stadium.