Crawdads fall to 4-8 following six-game series against Winston-Salem

A forgettable opening week at home came to a frustrating end for the Hickory Crawdads and their fans Sunday afternoon. A crowd of 1,261 fans saw the home team fall 2-1 to the Winston-Salem Dash, who won five of the six games of the series. The Dash (7-5) took the final four games of the series by holding the Crawdads to eight runs in that stretch.
Hickory (4-8) has lost six of seven dating back to last Sunday and the lack of offense continues to be the common thread. Hickory had just five hits on Sunday, the seventh time in 12 games the team has had five or fewer hits. Among the 12 teams in the High-A East League, the Crawdads are currently last in batting average (.172) and on-base pct. (.279), and they are next to last in slugging pct. (.292) and OPS (.571). During the four-game losing streak, Hickory has just five extra-base hits, all doubles.
Hickory starter Ronny Henriquez was sharp over the first three innings, seeing just two over the minimum. However, the 20-year-old lost control of his pitches in the fourth, which ultimately was the decisive point of the game. With one out, Henriquez walked Luis Curbelo and Luis Mieses. A passed ball advanced the runners to second and third from where Tyler Osik brought both in with a double down the line in left.
That turned out to be the lone bright spot for the Dash offense, which had only three hits on the afternoon. A trio of Hickory relievers Tyler Thomas, Nick Snyder and Sean Chandler combined to pitch the final five innings, allowing one a lone hit and striking out seven. Thomas gave up the hit and struck out four. Snyder pitched a perfect eighth, fanning two before Chandler struck out one over a perfect ninth.
Meanwhile, the Crawdads were held without a hit until the fifth by Dash starter Wilber Perez. The right-hander retired 11 in a row, including the first two on strikeouts in the fifth before Hickory finally punched back. Pedro Gonzalez walked and moved to third on Kole Enright’s single to right. Frainyer Chavez (2-for-4) provided the RBI with an infield hit to short. Winston-Salem brought in Luke Shilling to finish the inning, and did so by inducing a grounder to short by Miguel Aparicio.
Tyler Varnell worked around minor trouble in the sixth, seventh and eighth, giving up two walks and two singles during his tenure. For his work, Varnell (1-0) was given credit with the win on a scorerkeeper’s decision.
Hickory put two aboard to start the ninth with David Garcia’s double and a walk to Gonzalez. However, closer Vicenzo Aiello struck out Enright and elicited Chavez to hit into a double-play grounder to end the game. Aiello notched his first save of the season.
Both teams were off on Monday with the Dash taking a bus trip to Lakewood, N.J. to start a six-game series at Jersey Shore on Tuesday. Hickory remains home and sill start a six-game series against Greensboro, also on Tuesday. The Dash will host Hickory for a six-game series starting Tuesday, May 25th.
Greensboro Grasshoppers (6-6) at Hickory Crawdads (4-8)Schedule:
Tuesday, May 18, 7 p.m. ($2 Craft Beer Tuesday, Dollar Dog Tuesday)
Wednesday, May 19, 7 p.m. (Wine Wednesday, Monopoly Night, Kids Win Wednesday)
Thursday, May 20, 7 p.m. (Salute to Hair Metal, Thirsty Thursday)
Friday, May 21, 7 p.m. (Fireworks Friday, The Office Night)
Saturday, May 22, 7 p.m. (Llamas de Hickory Replica Jersey Giveaway to first 1,000 fans)
Sunday, May 23, 3 p.m. (Church Bulletin Sunday, Hot Rods and Hot Dogs, Little League Sunday)
Prospects (MLB.com rankings):
Greensboro (Pittsburgh Pirates): 2B Nick Gonzalez (No. 2); RHP Quinn Priester (No. 3); Tahnaj Thomas (No. 7); RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (No. 11); RHP Braxton Ashcraft (No. 22); LHP Omar Cruz (No. 24); RHP Michael Burrows (No. 29)
Hickory (Texas Rangers): 2B Justin Foscue (No. 5); C David Garcia (No. 13); RHP Ronny Henriquez (No. 16); SS Chris Seise (No. 21); UT Jonathan Ornelas (No. 22); RHP Justin Slaten (No. 25); LHP Avery Weems (No. 30).
About the Grasshoppers:
For the second week in a row, Greensboro split a six-game series. After opening the season by going 3-3 against Hickory, the Grasshoppers did the same against the Atlanta Braves affiliate from Rome (Ga.). This will be the first road series for Greensboro. Offensively, the Grasshoppers are below the league median in most categories, but they do have 14 homers in 12 games, fourth in the High-A East. As a team, Greensboro is hitting .215 but it’s a group that makes contact with the fewest strikeouts in High-A East. 1B Aaron Shackleford is fifth in the league in OPS (1.076) and slugging (.676), but he went just 3-for-18 against Rome. On the mound, the Grasshoppers have given up the second fewest hits in the league, but they are homer prone, with 17 homers given up – second most in High-A East. Lack of control has also hurt them, with the most walks allowed in the league. As a group, with the year shutdown from COVID, pitchers throughout the league are still limited in their pitch counts.
About the Crawdads:
The bats are cold at the start of the season and the Crawdads will enter the series as the worst hitting team in the High-A East. They are last in batting avg. (.172) and on-base pct. (.279), as well as next to last in slugging (.292) and OPS (.571). Only Blaine Crim is hitting above .250 and he is in the midst of an 0-for-13 slump. Chris Seise was 6-for-20 in the series against Winston-Salem – a series that Hickory lost 5-of-6 – but was without an extra-base hit. The team slump has also limited running opportunities. The Crawdads had just one stolen-base attempt in the last week and are 8-of-9 for the season. On the mound, the collective group has held its own. They attack the strike zone well, with the third fewest walks allowed. Over the past week, they stuck out 70 and walked just 14. The relief corps was especially sharp last week vs. Winston-Salem. As a group over the last five games covering 27.1 innings, they allowed three runs on 13 hits with six walks and 35 strikeouts.
Players of Local Interest:
Greensboro pitcher William Kobos pitched in high school at Myers Park in Charlotte. Greensboro pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski pitched collegiately at South Carolina. Greensboro Catcher Kyle Wilkie played collegiately at Clemson.
Crawdads Transactions: