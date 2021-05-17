Crawdads fall to 4-8 following six-game series against Winston-Salem

The bats are cold at the start of the season and the Crawdads will enter the series as the worst hitting team in the High-A East. They are last in batting avg. (.172) and on-base pct. (.279), as well as next to last in slugging (.292) and OPS (.571). Only Blaine Crim is hitting above .250 and he is in the midst of an 0-for-13 slump. Chris Seise was 6-for-20 in the series against Winston-Salem – a series that Hickory lost 5-of-6 – but was without an extra-base hit. The team slump has also limited running opportunities. The Crawdads had just one stolen-base attempt in the last week and are 8-of-9 for the season. On the mound, the collective group has held its own. They attack the strike zone well, with the third fewest walks allowed. Over the past week, they stuck out 70 and walked just 14. The relief corps was especially sharp last week vs. Winston-Salem. As a group over the last five games covering 27.1 innings, they allowed three runs on 13 hits with six walks and 35 strikeouts.