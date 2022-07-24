Crawdads fall 7-6 to Greensboro Grasshoppers

First National Bank Field, home of the Greensboro Grasshoppers, is among the friendliest parks for sluggers in the South Atlantic League. The Grasshoppers took advantage of their confines Saturday evening to edge the Hickory Crawdads 7-6 in front of 4,356.

Endy Rodriguez swatted two of the four home runs smashed by Greensboro, which accounted for all its runs. On top of the three homers hit by the Grasshoppers (38-49 overall, 11-11 second half) in their win on Friday, they have 113 on the season with 74 of those coming at home, which is tied for the most in the SAL.

With the loss, Hickory (47-42, 9-14) is trying to avoid its first sweep of the season when the teams return to close out the series Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. After Sunday’s game, the Crawdads return home to L.P. Frans Stadium on Tuesday to open their longest homestand of the season. The 12-game homestand starts with a series against the Rome (Georgia) Braves, with Tuesday’s first pitch at 7 p.m.

Hickory started the home run derby-esque game with a pair of big flies in the second. With one out, Cristian Inoa hit his sixth home run of the season to start the scoring. One out later, Frainyer Chavez singled, stole second and scored on Keyber Rodriguez’s soft single to center. Randy Florentino capped the scoring with a two-run homer, his second of the year, to make it 4-0.

However, Greensboro responded with Endy Rodriguez hitting a solo blast to right center in the bottom of the second, and Jackson Glenn got the Grasshoppers even with a three-run shot in the fourth.

Hickory retook the lead in the fifth, as Thomas Saggese put up his fifth hit in two days with an RBI triple.

But, Greensboro let it rip against Hickory reliever Yohanse Morel (0-1) for the decisive runs. Jacob Gonzalez started the inning by earning a walk, then trotted home on Endy Rodriguez’s 11th homer of the year. Abrahan Gutierrez made it back-to-back clouts with his seventh on the season to finish the Grasshoppers scoring.

Hickory provided the game’s final margin in the seventh on Aaron Zavala’s RBI single. Zavala reached second with one out but was stranded. It turned out to be the final chance for Hickory, as relievers Domingo Gonzalez and Cameron Junker retired the final eight Crawdads hitters to seal the win for starter Jared Jones (4-4), who struck out five over the first six innings. Junker picked up his eighth save of the year.