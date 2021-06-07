Crawdads Corner: What a day at L.P. Frans looks like

Welcome back to Crawdads Corner! My name is Ashley Salinas and I am the Director of Marketing, Communications, and Merchandise for the Crawdads. I am happy to say that as of last Friday, I am one month into my third season (fourth year overall) with the team. I don’t think there’s enough words to express how happy we all are to have the ‘Dads back in action at the Frans. Our staff has already fallen back into our daily routines it takes to be able to put on a Crawdads game. This week I wanted to share a little about what a day in my life looks like during baseball season.
On most game days, my day gets started at 9 a.m. Every morning I print off stat packs for the coaches to review as they set their lineup and strategize about the evening’s game. The packs include general stats and splits on how hitters and pitchers do against opposing left and right handers as well as stats on the starting pitchers. Once those are sent off, I post on social media to promote the game. Depending on the day of the week, I may knock out a couple quick ads that we run either digitally or print.
Next up in my day, I head down to the press box and get all the equipment fired up for the day. This includes the music computer and speakers, the line score and the videoboard computers. It usually takes an hour or so to get the videoboard ready to match the promotional script, as the graphics are all pre-made. I spend the rest of the afternoon updating lineups, adding songs to the music playlists, and setting up the press box for the game. Another part of my day is spent in the retail store, restocking and monitoring inventory. Despite only being two series into the season, I’ve already been busy ordering quite a few new items for the store, as things are flying off the shelves!
Once gates open, I review with the pressbox team anything special that is going on that night and we launch into pre-game reads. I may pop out of the box for a few to snap some photos of warmups or ceremonies, but during the game I run the videoboard and do my best to ensure everything runs smoothly. Following the game, I write my post-game article and publish it to our website and social media. When the staff finishes post-game cleanup, we meet and break down the evening. I usually hop back in the pressbox and update stats for the videoboard headshots and make any new graphics that may be needed for between innings games the next day. That’s usually a pretty quick process and I meet the staff down in the café for a quick bite to eat before heading home and starting all over again the next day.
Between homestands we usually have more predictable hours, but we are still quite busy getting prepared for the return of the teams. For me, I am creating social media graphics for the homestand, sending out e-blasts, and editing photos. The gap between home series is also a great time for me to get ahead on big projects such as the game day program, the website, or the team card set. This past gap we also got to play host to big special events such as the MercyMe concert and the City of Hickory’s 150th Anniversary Celebration so I helped with those events as well. We’re excited to be welcoming the Crawdads back this Tuesday evening as we kick off a six-game homestand that features Hero Night (Friday) and the Miracle of Hickory Night and jersey auction (Saturday). We hope to see you out at the Frans this week!