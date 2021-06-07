Crawdads Corner: What a day at L.P. Frans looks like

Welcome back to Crawdads Corner! My name is Ashley Salinas and I am the Director of Marketing, Communications, and Merchandise for the Crawdads. I am happy to say that as of last Friday, I am one month into my third season (fourth year overall) with the team. I don’t think there’s enough words to express how happy we all are to have the ‘Dads back in action at the Frans. Our staff has already fallen back into our daily routines it takes to be able to put on a Crawdads game. This week I wanted to share a little about what a day in my life looks like during baseball season.

On most game days, my day gets started at 9 a.m. Every morning I print off stat packs for the coaches to review as they set their lineup and strategize about the evening’s game. The packs include general stats and splits on how hitters and pitchers do against opposing left and right handers as well as stats on the starting pitchers. Once those are sent off, I post on social media to promote the game. Depending on the day of the week, I may knock out a couple quick ads that we run either digitally or print.