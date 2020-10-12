Crawdads Corner: We'll keep innovating, adapting to enhance the game experience

It is an annual tradition in Minor League Baseball for front offices to meet up and share ideas at the Innovator’s Summit. The summit is a great chance for teams across the country to discuss what went well for them during the season, what challenges they faced, things they learned and what’s on tap for the next year. This year’s summit was set to be in Winston-Salem but the pandemic forced an industry that’s learned quite a bit about adapting in 2020 to once again think on its feet and take the conference virtual.
The new digital format allowed more of our staff to participate and voice our own experiences in the summit. The two-day conference had some general presentations on things such as the state of the industry and how to prepare your ballpark for events in the COVID world. It also allowed us to dive into topics that more directly relate to our job titles. These breakout sessions included symposiums on community relations, creative services, diversity and inclusion, marketing, nontraditional revenue, operations, promotions, and ticketing. Our staff members each got to pick what topics they were interested in and felt they would get the most out of and attended the video presentations accordingly. After the seminar, all the presentations were available to go back and watch so content-obsessed viewers like me could go back and watch the 40 videos we missed live.
At the end of each day, there were open sessions as well in which we joined a video chat with each of our selected topics for the day. In my first session, I joined the creative services group and we discussed things such as how we set up our video board, ways we use it during games for the between innings promotions, what we have been able to do this year at our parks, and how we plan for media day and the type of content we collect during it.
The second day, I was actually asked to moderate and lead the conversation on marketing. I came into the session with discussion questions on things such as what are we marketing without a schedule, what do you think will change for good going into 2021, and how we have gotten creative with things in this year without a MiLB season. Our chat turned into a deeper conversation on things such as if it is better to focus on specific games with our advertising or take more of an evergreen approach and promote the team brand as a whole. In both days of the open sessions, every team has different experiences and structure to their organizations and there was so much to take from the conversations to learn and implement here or just to keep in the back of our minds for one day in the future.
The presentations wrapped up with the Golden Bobblehead Awards. For those wondering what in the world that is, it is basically our version of the Oscars without the formalwear. And yes, the winner does get a bobblehead painted gold. This year we had four categories for teams to submit themselves for: best digital campaign or activation, best community promotion or event, best non-gameday event, and best overall.
For the first time ever, the Crawdads were up for a Golden Bobblehead, with our kickball league being a finalist in the non-gameday event category.
This is my fourth year in Minor League Baseball, and while I think I am pretty competent in my job, the Innovator’s Summit showed me that there is still so much to learn and grow in. Even people who have been in the industry for 20 years can tell you lists of things that they learned and improved upon each year.
Things are constantly changing and the flow of creativity that comes from my colleagues never ceases to amaze me and there’s no industry I would rather be in than the wacky world of Minor League Baseball.
Ashley Salinas is the director of marketing, communications, and merchandise for the Hickory Crawdads minor league baseball team.
