Crawdads Corner: We'll keep innovating, adapting to enhance the game experience

The second day, I was actually asked to moderate and lead the conversation on marketing. I came into the session with discussion questions on things such as what are we marketing without a schedule, what do you think will change for good going into 2021, and how we have gotten creative with things in this year without a MiLB season. Our chat turned into a deeper conversation on things such as if it is better to focus on specific games with our advertising or take more of an evergreen approach and promote the team brand as a whole. In both days of the open sessions, every team has different experiences and structure to their organizations and there was so much to take from the conversations to learn and implement here or just to keep in the back of our minds for one day in the future.