Crawdads Corner: Was 2019 team best in Hickory's minor-league history?

While we eagerly await the return of Minor League Baseball in 2021, our front office team at LP Frans Stadium has had some time to look back and analyze some of the best teams in franchise history. A few weeks ago, Director of Marketing Ashley Salinas wrote an article on the 2013 team and how she believed they were the best Hickory Crawdads team ever.
I am here to add another great team to the debate; the 2019 Hickory Crawdads. While the 2019 Crawdads came up just a few games short of winning the South Atlantic League title, I believe last year’s team has a valid case for the best to ever play at LP Frans Stadium.
As Ashley mentioned in her article about the 2013 team, minor league teams exist more to develop players rather than to win championships. She used the player development argument to justify the team’s .547 winning percentage that saw the Crawdads miss the playoffs entirely. Still, despite missing the playoffs, the 2013 included 14 players that would eventually reach the major leagues, with 2019 MLB All-Star Joey Gallo headlining the group. The fact that 14 players on the team made a Major League roster justifiably vaults the 2013 team to the top of the list.
There is no question the 2013 Crawdads team rightfully deserves to be in the conversation of best team in franchise history. However, I believe the 2019 team needs more consideration because the team not only has the potential to show successful player development but also had a successful season on the diamond. The 2019 Crawdads were dominant from the start of the regular season to the finish. Their 83-52 overall record was good for a .615 winning percentage, which set the record for the best in franchise history. Unfortunately, the team would eventually lose in the championship round of the playoffs, but I do not believe one five-game series can take anything away from the success the Crawdads achieved last year.
The next piece of the argument dives deep into the case of player development. Clearly, the 2013 team was full of talent and it has shown in the seven years since they last took the field at LP Frans. However, I believe it is only a matter of time until development results are seen at the Major League level for members for the 2019 team. The current top-20 prospect list for the Texas Rangers includes eight players who spent time in Hickory during the 2019 season. A few names to remember in that group are Josh Jung, Sam Huff, Cole Winn, Hans Crouse, and Ronny Henriquez.
Josh Jung and Sam Huff are the top two overall prospects in the Rangers’ organization. Jung was a first-round draft pick last year and proved his worth with his .287 batting average and .363 OBP while in Hickory. Sam Huff was a fan favorite during his time in Hickory and sticks out as a major talent because he fits in one of baseball rarest categories, the power hitting catcher. It’s not often a catcher hits 28 home runs in a minor league season, and Huff did just that in 2019. To compliment the Crawdads’ hitting in 2019, Cole Winn, Hans Crouse, and Ronny Henriquez led one of the strongest pitching staffs in franchise history. Winn, Crouse, and Henriquez all started at least 18 games for the ‘Dads in 2019 with their dominance on the mound leading to a franchise record for strikeouts in 2019.
The only hitch in the argument for 2019 is that it is still too early to tell just how well the players will develop moving forward. That being said, five members of last year’s team are currently at the Rangers’ alternate training camp site meaning the team has plans to accelerate their progress. These next few years will be crucial in my argument for best team ever, and I can’t wait to see how it all unfolds.
Robby Willis is director of sales for the Hickory Crawdads.
