Crawdads Corner: Was 2019 team best in Hickory's minor-league history?

The next piece of the argument dives deep into the case of player development. Clearly, the 2013 team was full of talent and it has shown in the seven years since they last took the field at LP Frans. However, I believe it is only a matter of time until development results are seen at the Major League level for members for the 2019 team. The current top-20 prospect list for the Texas Rangers includes eight players who spent time in Hickory during the 2019 season. A few names to remember in that group are Josh Jung, Sam Huff, Cole Winn, Hans Crouse, and Ronny Henriquez.

Josh Jung and Sam Huff are the top two overall prospects in the Rangers’ organization. Jung was a first-round draft pick last year and proved his worth with his .287 batting average and .363 OBP while in Hickory. Sam Huff was a fan favorite during his time in Hickory and sticks out as a major talent because he fits in one of baseball rarest categories, the power hitting catcher. It’s not often a catcher hits 28 home runs in a minor league season, and Huff did just that in 2019. To compliment the Crawdads’ hitting in 2019, Cole Winn, Hans Crouse, and Ronny Henriquez led one of the strongest pitching staffs in franchise history. Winn, Crouse, and Henriquez all started at least 18 games for the ‘Dads in 2019 with their dominance on the mound leading to a franchise record for strikeouts in 2019.

The only hitch in the argument for 2019 is that it is still too early to tell just how well the players will develop moving forward. That being said, five members of last year’s team are currently at the Rangers’ alternate training camp site meaning the team has plans to accelerate their progress. These next few years will be crucial in my argument for best team ever, and I can’t wait to see how it all unfolds.

Robby Willis is director of sales for the Hickory Crawdads.