Crawdads Corner: Was 2013 squad with Joey Gallo the best Hickory Crawdads team ever?

The greatest teams in professional sports history are often debated but the key metric used is often titles won. In the minor leagues, things are a little different as teams exist to develop players and the organization’s purpose is helping individuals succeed rather than the team as a whole. The Crawdads have hoisted the South Atlantic League championship trophy three times and have had 178 future major leaguers take the field at L.P. Frans Stadium. So how do you determine what the best team in Crawdads history is? There is no right answer to this, as you can easily make arguments about all three title teams, and even last year’s team (which set a record for best franchise winning percentage and appeared in the championship game), but this week I wanted to talk about a team that didn’t even make the playoffs as one of the best Crawdads teams in history.
The 2013 squad put their names in the South Atlantic League record books, stood atop several leaderboards, and were competitive in the standings while helping to develop future Major League players. The team was the youngest in the league that season with an average age of just 20 years old, but they showed that they were up to the challenge of proving themselves against their older opponents.
The roster boasted 14 players that would go on to reach the major leagues in the coming years. On Opening Day, the roster had an astounding 10 future big leaguers on it: Joey Gallo, Nomar Mazara, Alex Claudio, Keone Kela, Lewis Brinson, Nick Williams, Carl Edwards Jr., Jose Leclerc, Ryan Rua, and Jorge Alfaro. Later in the year, they added on Ronald Guzman, Andrew Faulkner, and Cody Ege to bolster the team. The team also featured Jordan Akins, an outfielder that was released by the Rangers following the season only to return to school as a college football player with UCF during their undefeated 2017 campaign. Akins was drafted in 2018 by the Houston Texans, making him the first (and only) Crawdad to reach the NFL.
All six Crawdads that were named to the midseason All-Star team would go on to reach the major leagues. The club had three starters in the game: Brinson, Gallo, and Edwards, who won the World Series with the Cubs in 2016. Alfaro, Claudio and Rua were also on the squad as reserves. Their six representatives at the All-Star Game were the most of any team in the South Atlantic League.
One of the standout moments from the season came on the road in Delmarva when Luis Parra, Kela, Ryan Bores, and Claudio tossed a seven-inning no-hitter, the fourth no-no in Crawdads history. To further the dominance of that evening, in the first game of the night’s double header, Edwards allowed just one hit in a complete game performance.
The team slugged a South Atlantic League record 178 homeruns led by 2019 MLB All-Star Joey Gallo’s 38. By the way, the 19-year-old played only 106 games that year in Hickory. Gallo’s total was also just two shy of tying the league record for home runs by a single player in a season.
The team’s stars powered them to a .547 winning percentage, but the club ultimately missed out on a postseason appearance. The Crawdads finished 76-63 and 5.5 games back from the overall division leader. They came just a half game short of clinching the first half division title, losing the spot on the final day. The second half wasn’t quite as dramatic as they finished 7.5 games out of the division race but their overall season record was second best in the league. Unfortunately, hot halves by division rivals resulted in the ‘Dads missing out on a playoff spot.
At the helm of the ‘Dads was Corey Ragsdale, who was in his first of three seasons managing the Crawdads. Rags, as he’s affectionately known, has worked his way up through the Rangers’ system, last year handling double duty as not only the minor league field coordinator, where he oversaw all the minor league players in the system, but also as the manager of the Down East Wood Ducks, being named both the Carolina League Manager of the Year and the Minor League Manager of the Year by Baseball America. This offseason, he was promoted to Major League Field Coordinator and will be a base coach for the Rangers when their season kicks off this week.
Having 14 alumni reach the majors is no small feat and neither is setting a home run record in a league which has played 117 seasons. Despite their lack of a championship, the 2013 club remain impressive and belong in the conversation for best team in franchise history. For those of you who miss baseball or love talking about the Crawdads, I would be happy to carry on the debate for what year’s team is truly the best. Feel free to give our office a call at (828) 322-3000 and present your case!
Ashley Salinas is director of marketing, communications and merchandise for the Hickory Crawdads.
