Crawdads Corner: University of South Carolina grad joins Hickory sales team

At Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland, I helped manage our varsity baseball team for all four years I was there. I kept score and wrote out lineups every single game and did whatever I could to make our coach’s life easier. Although I didn’t get to play a lot, this time really cemented my love for baseball as the beautiful game that it is and a big reason why I focused on baseball in my professional life as well.

After I graduated high school, I attended the University of South Carolina, where I studied Sport and Entertainment Management for four years. As a sports fan, it was a great time to attend the school, as our men’s basketball team went to the Final Four and our women’s team won a national championship in my freshman year. I’ve also had many opportunities to work in sports through South Carolina, such as ushering at Darlington Raceway during the Cook Out Southern 500 and working in hospitality for Gamecock football and basketball games. I graduated in May of 2020 with my bachelor’s degree.