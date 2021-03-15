Crawdads Corner: University of South Carolina grad joins Hickory sales team

My name is Joey Norris and I am the new Group Sales Executive for the Hickory Crawdads. I am excited to start my professional career in sports with the Crawdads in the great city of Hickory. This week, I wanted to take a few minutes to introduce myself and share a little bit about who I am. I started with the Dads last week and am thrilled to be able to expose more and more people to the game that I love so much and that has been a huge part of my life.
I am from a town in Maryland called Kensington, which is about 30 minutes away from Washington, D.C. I grew up loving sports and had dreams of becoming a professional athlete. Then around my sophomore year in high school, I looked at the 5’6”, 140-pound kid in the mirror and came to the realization that it was not going to happen for me. That is when I got serious about working in the sports industry. I am still an avid fan, representing the Philadelphia Eagles, (at the disapproval of my die-hard Washington Football Team family), every other D.C. sports team and the South Carolina Gamecocks and Maryland Terrapins.
I was diagnosed with leukemia in August of 2008, and I am proud to call myself a cancer survivor. I have been off treatment for the past seven years. I’m honored to get the chance to work with various charities and organizations that deal with leukemia and pediatric cancer awareness and fundraising, serving as an ambassador to share my story first-hand and volunteer whenever I can.
At Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland, I helped manage our varsity baseball team for all four years I was there. I kept score and wrote out lineups every single game and did whatever I could to make our coach’s life easier. Although I didn’t get to play a lot, this time really cemented my love for baseball as the beautiful game that it is and a big reason why I focused on baseball in my professional life as well.
After I graduated high school, I attended the University of South Carolina, where I studied Sport and Entertainment Management for four years. As a sports fan, it was a great time to attend the school, as our men’s basketball team went to the Final Four and our women’s team won a national championship in my freshman year. I’ve also had many opportunities to work in sports through South Carolina, such as ushering at Darlington Raceway during the Cook Out Southern 500 and working in hospitality for Gamecock football and basketball games. I graduated in May of 2020 with my bachelor’s degree.
My prior work experience in this industry have been mostly internships. I started in 2019 with the Frederick Keys, the Baltimore Orioles’ Class A-Advanced affiliate in Maryland where I worked in marketing. It was great exposure to Minor League Baseball and all of its bells and whistles, and I learned a lot from the front office staff there about what makes a successful minor league team run. In 2020, I started a group sales internship and box office coordinator position with the Lexington County Blowfish, a member of the Coastal Plain league for collegiate summer baseball. There is where I learned and discovered my love for sales in this industry, and this is something that I want to do in my professional career to bring out as many people as I can to experience the wonderful sport of baseball.