Crawdads Corner: Staff remember head groundskeeper Cody Bryant

Earlier this month, we lost a member of our Crawdads family, Cody Bryant. Cody joined our organization last March as our head groundskeeper. We have received a tremendous amount of kind words from the community about him and this week we wanted to dedicate our Crawdads Corner to Cody and share some words of our own about the impact he had on our lives.
Charles Young, Minority owner
“He was totally committed to being a good groundskeeper for the Hickory Crawdads and that manifested itself in an excellent playing field. The last time I actually talked to Cody, I had driven down to the storage building to see him but he was not there. I walked out on the field and he was literally on his hands and knees on the third baseline, clearing the grass to make sure it was perfectly straight. This is in a season where we are not even playing professional ball on the field.”
Douglas Locascio, General Manager
“Cody was a great young man, he always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. He took great pride in his work and the field, it didn’t matter if it was a youth camp, travel tournament, or Crawdads game, he put in all he had and wanted the field to look and play its best. He lived his life to the fullest and I am a better person for the time I was able to spend with him.”
Skip Moser, Assistant General Manager
“Cody had the strongest passion that I have ever seen for growing grass and keeping it looking good no matter what kind of day he was having or what was going on in his life. He was always happy to talk about the field with you. We are going to miss Cody deeply.”
Donna White, Business Manager
“Cody always had a smile on his face and loved his job. He was very dedicated to the Crawdads and baseball. I will miss seeing him daily, either on the field hard at work or in my office with receipts or questions. He took pride in his job and will be missed by the Crawdads and the baseball industry.”
Robby Willis, Director of Sales
“Cody was one of the nicest people at the ballpark and truly loved what he did. I’ll always remember the conversations we had about the field, Carolina Gamecocks football, and baseball. The stadium just won’t be the same without him.”
Daniel Barkley, Director of Group Sales
“Cody was a person who let his passion show through his work. You could tell he took pride in taking care of his field and wanted to make sure that everyone who came to the stadium was able to enjoy it as well. Whether he was able to tell someone a joke, or see them admire his work, he loved to bring joy to those around him.”
Kristen Buynar, Group Sales Executive
“Cody was someone who could always make you laugh no matter what kind of day you were having. Earlier this year, we were laying sod in the home bullpen. After we were finished, he couldn’t find his keys so we took some of the sod back up to look for them. They ended up being somewhere else, but we got a good laugh out of it. Cody, you will be missed so much my friend.”
Sam Baldini, Group Sales Executive
“Cody was a great guy and fun to be around. It was a pleasure to be able to work with him. He will be missed greatly by those who knew him. Rest in Peace.”
Ashley Salinas, Director of Marketing, Communications, and Merchandise
“Last year some of our staff got to take a trip out to Arlington to visit the Rangers. While we were there, Cody got to meet with some of the Rangers’ grounds crew to learn about how they prepare their field every day and keep it in shape. Fast-forward a few hours, a group of us are sitting in the stands and we notice a familiar face out on the field. Cody is out there in the grounds crew uniform and helping hold the hose as they water the infield. He had the biggest grin on his face and you could tell there wasn’t anywhere else he would rather be.”
Sean Decker, Texas Rangers Executive Vice President of Sports and Entertainment
“Cody defined ‘love what you do’ and it showed every day. He was always smiling and happy to be at the ballpark working on the field. He was a remarkable human being and we were lucky to have him as part of our Rangers family.”
A fellow groundskeeper said it best: “May your lines always be straight and the rain be timely.” Thank you for being a part of the Crawdads family and making the field at LP Frans Stadium look beautiful, “Once a Crawdad always a Crawdad.” We will truly miss you Cody.
